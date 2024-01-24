Bigg Boss 17 Day 101 Highlights: Vicky Jain Out of Race; Show Locks its Top Five ahead of Finale

Hyderabad: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on Tuesday, contestants were seen discussing the aftermath of the press conference that took place a day before. Mannara Chopra broke down and desired to quit the show just days before the finale, while Vicky was ousted from the show. With the finale on January 28, the top five left in the show are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey.

Mannara Chopra breaks down after Press conference episode

As Bigg Boss 17 approaches its big finale on January 28, the tension within the house peaked in Tuesday's episode. The impact of the recent Press Conference continued to haunt the candidates, with Mannara Chopra sobbing over Ankita Lokhande's accusations. Mannara sought solace with Arun Mahshettey, who pushed her to let go and enjoy her final days on the show.

Mannara was seen crying excessively in front of Arun, expressing to him that she was very unhappy with how her friendship with Vicky was perceived. She added that she wanted to return home. Mannara seemed impacted by her apparent relationship with Vicky Jain, which made her uneasy. She was seen discussing the matter with Ankita Lokhande, and the Pavitra Rishta actress admitted her mistake and apologised.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui engage in verbal spat

Mannara, who was still dealing with accusations over her and Vicky's friendship, became embroiled in an argument with Munawar. In an attempt to uplift her spirits, Munawar confronted her, resulting in a heated exchange with the actor. Despite the animosity, Ankita Lokhande stepped in, explaining Munawar's point of view and encouraging Mannara not to overthink the situation. The next morning, Mannara apologised to Munawar and they reconciled, putting the feud behind them.

Munawar Faruqui reveals Mannara Chopra kissed him

Munawar told Ankita that he had been concerned about Mannara's image since the beginning of the show. He went on to add that he had not told anyone about what happened at the Diwali dance. When talking about Mannara, Munawar gestured getting kissed on the cheeks. Ankita then admitted that she hadn't seen this. Munawar went on, "I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a boundary." Ankita asks Munawar if Mannara kissed him, and he said 'yes'. Then he said, "I don't want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her."

Vicky Jain evicted

In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss announced an eviction task. He then talked about going from six to five. He asks the housemates to get the answers from the birdhouse. Abhishek, Mannara, and Munawar were overjoyed when they learned they had made it to the final round. However, the moment was bittersweet as Bigg Boss requested Ankita, Vicky, and Arun to reveal their results simultaneously. Vicky Jain announced his eviction, shocking everyone and leaving his wife Ankita in tears. Ankita's husband Vicky got the least votes and hence had to leave.

Ankita Lokhande breaks down

Ankita begged Vicky not to abandon her, but Bigg Boss made the final decision and ordered Vicky to leave the house. Despite the severity of the situation, Bigg Boss provided a laugh by joking about partying with Vicky later in the night. Ankita Lokhande sobbed uncontrollably as she bid Vicky farewell. Vicky tried to console her, but she held him and continued to cry. She then urged Vicky not to party alone after leaving the show, and requested him to wait. Ankita continued to cry as Bigg Boss asked him to leave the house. Vicky's performance was appreciated by all of the candidates, including Mannara and Munawar, who were also moved to tears.

Bigg Boss 17's grand finale

As the eviction adds a dramatic twist to the race for the Bigg Boss 17 title, viewers are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the events building up to the grand finale on January 28. With Vicky being the latest member to be eliminated, Bigg Boss 17 is left with its top five for the season. The reality show airs on Colors Tv and JioCinema.