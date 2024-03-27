Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui among 14 Detained after Raid at Hookah Parlour in Mumbai; Released Later

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. He was later released, Police said that the hookah parlour was being run illegally.

Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. City Police's Social Service branch conducted the raid, which lasted till Wednesday morning. Faruqui was released later in the day.

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and 'Bigg Boss - 17' winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 persons detained by the Mumbai police after they were found smoking hookahs during a raid in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Big Boss 17 winner was later released, news agency ANI said quoting a Mumbai police official. The Social Service branch of the city police conducted the raid at a hookah parlour located in Bora Bazar area of Fort around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, and the operation continued till 5 am of Wednesday, an official said.

"During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official said. Police had received information that some patrons were smoking tobacco-based hookahs at the parlour in the guise of smoking herbal hookahs, he said.

Faruqui and others were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said. Notices were served to Faruqui and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were allowed to go, he said.

Mar 27, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

