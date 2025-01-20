ETV Bharat / entertainment

Big Boss 18 Finale: Actor Karan Veer Mehra Takes Home Trophy, Beats Vivian Dsena

Actor Karan Veer Mehra declared himself the chosen one after winning Bigg Boss season 18, defeating Vivian Dsena early on Monday.

File photo of Actor Karan Veer Mehra
File photo of Actor Karan Veer Mehra (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 6:40 AM IST

Mumbai: Actor Karan Veer Mehra believes that he is the "chosen one" after winning back-to-back Hindi reality shows 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' and 'Bigg Boss 18'. Salman Khan hosted the show 'Bigg Boss 18' concluded with Karan lifting the trophy after beating Vivian Dsena on early Monday.

After winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Karan opened up about his success mantra and the changes he discovered in himself during the show.
While talking to ANI, Karan said, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened.

"I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. " Karan's Bigg Boss journey was no less than a roller-coaster ride for him. It included his intense fights with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan, funny jokes on Avinash Mishra and love for actress Chum Darang.

Regarding his sour relationship with actor Vivian, Bigg Boss winner Karan admitted to being jealous of him and said the animosity increased due to the BB trophy.

"When two people fight for the same trophy, there will be bitterness. But I was also jealous that he got things way easier and sooner than me, which I have admitted many times in the show. But he is also a good family man, so I love him." A total of six contestants made it to the finale including--Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Mumbai: Actor Karan Veer Mehra believes that he is the "chosen one" after winning back-to-back Hindi reality shows 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' and 'Bigg Boss 18'. Salman Khan hosted the show 'Bigg Boss 18' concluded with Karan lifting the trophy after beating Vivian Dsena on early Monday.

After winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Karan opened up about his success mantra and the changes he discovered in himself during the show.
While talking to ANI, Karan said, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened.

"I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. " Karan's Bigg Boss journey was no less than a roller-coaster ride for him. It included his intense fights with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan, funny jokes on Avinash Mishra and love for actress Chum Darang.

Regarding his sour relationship with actor Vivian, Bigg Boss winner Karan admitted to being jealous of him and said the animosity increased due to the BB trophy.

"When two people fight for the same trophy, there will be bitterness. But I was also jealous that he got things way easier and sooner than me, which I have admitted many times in the show. But he is also a good family man, so I love him." A total of six contestants made it to the finale including--Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WINNER OF BIG BOSS SEASON 18BIG BOSS FINALBIG BOSSKARANVEER MEHRABIG BOSS 18 WINNER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.