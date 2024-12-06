Big Blow to Allu Arjun: Telangana Bans Premiere Shows after Fatal Stampede at Pushpa 2 Screening

Hyderabad: In a significant move following the tragic incident at the screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has announced a ban on early morning special shows, commonly known as 'benefit shows.' The decision, made public on December 5, aims to curb the risk of overcrowding and prevent future tragedies like the one that unfolded during the premiere of the much-anticipated film at Sandhya Theatre.

The tragic event occurred on the night of December 4, when a massive crowd gathered for the early premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. As fans rushed to see the film, a woman named Revathi (35) and her young son, Sridej (13), were caught in the chaos and tragically crushed. Both suffered severe injuries, with Revathi succumbing to her wounds and Sridej remaining in critical condition. The incident left the fans and film industry reeling, raising serious concerns about public safety during high-profile film screenings.

The Telangana government, under Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, took swift action in the wake of the stampede. On December 5, it was officially announced that benefit shows for films would be permanently banned across the state. The decision has generated mixed reactions. While some applauded the government for prioritising public safety, others, particularly from the film industry and the fan groups, expressed disappointment. Many viewed the ban as a blow to the promotion of films, especially in a state where fans eagerly await such early screenings to celebrate their favourite stars.

The ban on morning shows will undoubtedly have a ripple effect on the film industry, especially during the release of big-ticket films like Pushpa 2. Filmmakers often rely on these screenings to generate buzz. However, safety advocates argue that such measures are necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.

