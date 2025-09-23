ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhutan Vehicle Import Case: Customs Raid Residences Of Malayalam Stars Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Ernakulam: The Customs Prevention wing on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences of Malayalam movie actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan in connection with a nationwide investigation into operation 'Numkhor', probing alleged tax evasion involving luxury vehicles imported through Bhutan. The inspection is being led by the commissioner in-charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep Customs.

Customs officials confirmed that searches are underway at Prithviraj’s house in Thevara and Dulquer's residence in Ilamkulam. Customs officials also reached Prithviraj’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram but no suspicious vehicles were found at the spot.

Inspections were also held at the residence of actor Amit Chakkalakkal.

This apart, officers from the Motor Vehicles Department arrived at Dulquer's residence and inspections were carried out at Mammootty’s garage in Kochi as well. Overall, inspections were conducted in around 30 locations across Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kozhikode, along with the houses of businessmen and various showrooms.