Bhutan Vehicle Import Case: Customs Raid Residences Of Malayalam Stars Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Customs Prevention wing on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences of Malayalam movie actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan in connection with a nationwide investigation into operation 'Numkhor', probing alleged tax evasion involving luxury vehicles imported through Bhutan. The inspection is being led by the commissioner in-charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep Customs.
Customs officials confirmed that searches are underway at Prithviraj’s house in Thevara and Dulquer's residence in Ilamkulam. Customs officials also reached Prithviraj’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram but no suspicious vehicles were found at the spot.
Inspections were also held at the residence of actor Amit Chakkalakkal.
This apart, officers from the Motor Vehicles Department arrived at Dulquer's residence and inspections were carried out at Mammootty’s garage in Kochi as well. Overall, inspections were conducted in around 30 locations across Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kozhikode, along with the houses of businessmen and various showrooms.
It is suspected that the smuggled vehicles were purchased by the actors. Apart from them, several prominent businessmen are also on the list of buyers. There are indications that around 20 such vehicles have reached Kerala.
The tax fraud was carried out by registering imported luxury vehicles in Bhutan and then bringing them to India. These brand-new vehicles were declared 'second-hand' while being brought into the country. In Bhutan, Army vehicles are auctioned off at low prices after a certain period, smuggled into India without paying duties, registered in Himachal Pradesh and sold at high prices.
Officials said agents exploited the tax concessions available for vehicles coming from Bhutan in order to import luxury cars and took advantage of certain government exemptions. Customs launched the nationwide crackdown after uncovering the existence of a large-scale tax evasion network behind this racket.
