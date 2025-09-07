ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhupen Hazarika 100th Birth Anniversary: His Guitarist Kamal Katki Reveals Untold Stories Of The Legend

As Assam and the nation prepare to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8, memories of the bard flood back through those who knew him closely. One such person is guitarist Kamal Katki, who accompanied Hazarika from 1984 till his last days. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Katki shares untold anecdotes, insights, and the universal spirit of the legendary "Sudha Kontho."

The Many Facets of Bhupen Hazarika

"Bhupen Hazarika was not only a singer," recalls Katki, adding, "He was a musician, composer, lyricist, director, journalist, and even a politician. His songs carried the weight of humanity and spoke for the voiceless. He always believed music was a service to society."

Hazarika had gone to Columbia University in 1949 for higher studies. There, he was offered several prestigious jobs abroad. But he refused them. "He would say, 'I will not be a second-class citizen of a first-class country. The government gave me a scholarship to study, so I must return and serve my land.' That was his commitment to Assam and India," says Katki.

On his way back, while traveling by ship, Hazarika composed one of his most cherished songs about the confluence of seas, a piece he often described as "the song that would bring peace to my soul in my final moments."

A Master of Words

Hazarika's songs were not just melodies, they were poetry. He often coined new words by merging Assamese and Sanskrit, reflecting emotions for which no existing vocabulary seemed sufficient.

Katki explains: "When Bhupen Da couldn't find the right word, he would create one. He combined two words in Assamese to form entirely new expressions. It was his signature."

This blending of languages gave his compositions a timeless depth. "He was a master of Sanskrit and drew on it to enrich Assamese and Indian music," Katki adds.

Rooted in Assam, Universal in Spirit