Bhupen Hazarika 100th Birth Anniversary: His Guitarist Kamal Katki Reveals Untold Stories Of The Legend
On Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary, close associate and guitarist Kamal Katki recalls the deep Assamese roots, final moments, and his unmatched contribution to music.
As Assam and the nation prepare to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8, memories of the bard flood back through those who knew him closely. One such person is guitarist Kamal Katki, who accompanied Hazarika from 1984 till his last days. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Katki shares untold anecdotes, insights, and the universal spirit of the legendary "Sudha Kontho."
The Many Facets of Bhupen Hazarika
"Bhupen Hazarika was not only a singer," recalls Katki, adding, "He was a musician, composer, lyricist, director, journalist, and even a politician. His songs carried the weight of humanity and spoke for the voiceless. He always believed music was a service to society."
Hazarika had gone to Columbia University in 1949 for higher studies. There, he was offered several prestigious jobs abroad. But he refused them. "He would say, 'I will not be a second-class citizen of a first-class country. The government gave me a scholarship to study, so I must return and serve my land.' That was his commitment to Assam and India," says Katki.
On his way back, while traveling by ship, Hazarika composed one of his most cherished songs about the confluence of seas, a piece he often described as "the song that would bring peace to my soul in my final moments."
A Master of Words
Hazarika's songs were not just melodies, they were poetry. He often coined new words by merging Assamese and Sanskrit, reflecting emotions for which no existing vocabulary seemed sufficient.
Katki explains: "When Bhupen Da couldn't find the right word, he would create one. He combined two words in Assamese to form entirely new expressions. It was his signature."
This blending of languages gave his compositions a timeless depth. "He was a master of Sanskrit and drew on it to enrich Assamese and Indian music," Katki adds.
Rooted in Assam, Universal in Spirit
For Hazarika, Assam was always home, but his art reached across the globe. "If you think of him as a tree, the roots were Assamese, the trunk was all-Indian, and the branches were universal," Katki says.
Through his music, Hazarika connected struggles of Assam's farmers with those across the world. One of his compositions drew parallels between Egyptian farmers along the Nile, African-American cotton workers in Mississippi, and cultivators on the banks of the Brahmaputra. "He believed oppression, poverty, and suffering had no boundaries. He was universal in thought but never forgot his roots," Katki recalls.
Bhupen Hazarika and Assam's Voice
Hazarika also played a vital role in shaping Assam's cultural infrastructure. After graduating from Banaras Hindu University, he returned to Guwahati. During one performance, Assam's first Governor, Mohammad Saleh Akbar Haideri, asked what he desired. Hazarika requested radio stations in Guwahati and Shillong so that Assamese artists would not have to travel to Calcutta. Soon, those stations became a reality.
His influence extended beyond culture. When the historic Digboi Refinery was threatened with closure in 2000, Hazarika spoke up. "He reminded the Prime Minister that this was Asia's first refinery and must be saved for Assam's future," Katki says, adding, "He earned little from singing but carried the burden of people's hopes."
A People's Performer
What set Hazarika apart was his bond with his audience. "He never rehearsed. If someone from the crowd requested a song, he would switch instantly. He wanted to connect directly with people," remembers Katki.
This ability made him beloved not just in Assam but also in Calcutta. "He was so popular there that even fish vendors once offered him their biggest catch in respect. In Bengal, he became 'Our Bhupen Da.'"
His voice also carried political weight. When Nelson Mandela visited Calcutta, Jyoti Basu requested Hazarika to write a symbolic welcome song. He performed "Mandela Zindabad" at Eden Gardens, cementing his place as a global cultural icon.
Bhupen Hazarika's Final Days
Katki was by Hazarika's side in Mumbai during his last days in October 2011. "On Diwali night, Kalpana Lajmi placed earphones by his side. Lata Mangeshkar's voice came through, wishing him strength and calling him one of India's greatest sons. Tears rolled down his eyes. Nine days later, he left us."
Asked if Hazarika had any unfulfilled hopes, Katki reflects: "Hope never ends for anyone. But if his works had been translated widely, he could have been a Nobel laureate. Still, he remains immortal."
The Legacy
Dr. Bhupen Hazarika (Sudha Kontho) was more than a singer. He was a chronicler of people's struggles, a voice of the oppressed, and a bridge between cultures.
