Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 35th Birthday On Daldal Set, 'Sweetest Surprise' Leaves Her In Tears

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 35th birthday on July 18, sharing moments from the set of her upcoming web series Daldal. She also shared a touching surprise at home that brought her to tears.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar turned 35 on Thursday, July 18. On her special day, the actor took to her social media handle and shared snippets of her birthday celebrations from the set of her upcoming web series Daldal. She also shared a glimpse of her 'sweetest surprise' that made her emotional.

Taking to Instagram Story, Bhumi dropped a video wherein she is seen celebrating her birthday with the Daldal team. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Starting my birthday on set, doing what I love the most. #Blessed #Daldal." In another video, the actor can be seen in tears as she arrived home with the 'sweetest surprise'. She wrote, "I then came home to the sweetest surprise that made me (followed by a crying emoji). #KhushiKeAasoon #Blessed."

Bhumi Pednekar's journey in the film industry began in 2015 with her debut in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya. In the film, she played the role of an overweight wife opposite Ayushmann Khurrana's character. Her most recent appearance was in the movie Bhakshak, alongside Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar.

Currently, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her upcoming web series, Daldal, a Prime Video original directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is an adaptation of Vish Dhamija's book, Bhendi Bazaar, and marks Bhumi's foray into the role of a police officer. Filming for the series commenced in June, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

