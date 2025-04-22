After Ranbir Kapoor, Actor Navneet Malik Plays Sanjay Dutt On Screen, Calls It "Massive Honour And Once-In-A-Lifetime Role"

Actor Navneet Malik is steadily making his mark in Hindi cinema and will be seen in the upcoming film The Bhootnii with Mouni Roy. Malik portrays the younger version of Sanjay Dutt in some flashback scenes and will be seen romancing with Roy on screen. After Ranbir Kapoor, Malik is the first actor to play Dutt on screen and he couldn't be more elated. Slated to release on May 30, The Bhootni is a horror-comedy with dramatic undertones. The actor was last seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and Love Hostel. Navneet has several new projects in the pipeline, including stints with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Animal writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ahead of the release, the actor talks about his upcoming film The Bhootnii, his experience of working with Mouni Roy, portraying Sanjay Dutt on screen, life beyond movies, and more...

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your role in The Bhootnii.

I am playing young Sanjay Dutt, which I think is such a thrill. The character draws a lot from his real-life vibe — his swag, body language, and energy. You’ll see him in his college days, full of charm and attitude, with a romantic track opposite Mouni Roy. Their chemistry, how their relationship blossoms and the unexpected twists life throws at them — it’s all packed into the story! My look in the film is inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s iconic look in Rocky! Think retro cool — the hair, the outfits, the whole vibe. We’ve tried to capture the essence of that era.

How was it to portray Sanjay Dutt on screen?

Honestly, it’s a massive honour — and also a big responsibility. Sanjay Dutt isn’t just a superstar; he’s an icon with a personality that’s larger than life. Growing up, I’ve admired his style, his energy, and his journey — both on and off-screen. So, to bring even a version of him to life, even in a fictional setting, felt surreal. I knew I had to give it everything I’ve got — from getting his body language right to capturing that signature aura he carries. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of role, and I’ve poured my heart and soul into it. I just hope the audience feels the same love and respect I have for him through this performance.

Navneet Malik and Mouni Roy will be seen together in The Bhootnii (ETV Bharat)

You are also paired with Mouni Roy in the film. Do tell us about your on-screen chemistry with her.

Mouni is such a natural performer so she brings so much grace and emotion to every scene. To build that connection, we spent time rehearsing and understanding the emotional beats of our characters. Whether it was a song shoot or a quiet romantic moment, we aimed to keep it honest and heartfelt. She brings such warmth and grace to the set — right from the beginning, she made sure everyone felt comfortable and equal. That kind of mutual respect really helps in building effortless on-screen chemistry. In the film, I play Mouni’s love interest, and I think audiences will be pleasantly surprised by the dynamic we have created.

How is this film different from your previous projects in terms of preparation and acting?

This one’s definitely a standout in my career. I mean, I’m portraying Sanjay Dutt — that alone makes it a game-changer for me. It pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. Compared to my past projects, this role demanded more prep, more layers, and more heart. It’s been a wild, rewarding ride!

The film mixes horror and comedy—how was your experience working in this unique genre?

It’s been such a fun and refreshing experience! Horror-comedy is a genre that’s catching people’s attention right now, and The Bhootnii brings a completely new twist to it. Being part of something so unique and experimental feels like a blessing — especially when the concept itself stands out in a sea of typical stories. I feel lucky to be part of such a bold, entertaining project.

What’s your dream role—something you want to do?

I’ve always wanted to do a full-throttle action film — something in the zone of those larger-than-life South Indian blockbusters. Right now, with the beard and long hair, I feel like I’m already halfway into that vibe! I haven’t had the chance to play a full-fledged action hero yet, and that’s a space I’m really eager to explore. I’d love to take on a rugged, intense character — someone who makes a powerful entry in slow motion, owns every frame, and brings raw energy with every move. Drama, stunts, adrenaline — I want the whole package. That’s the kind of role I see myself chasing next.

Any exciting upcoming projects you can share?

I can’t reveal too much just yet, as nothing is officially locked in — but some exciting conversations are happening. After two of my projects were released last year, things have picked up. I’ve been in talks for a potential collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan sir, and there’s something in the works with Ajay Devgn sir as well. Interestingly, the writer of Animal has also approached me for a negative lead — possibly in a project that might involve Shah Rukh sir too. So fingers crossed! If any of these come through, it could be a significant leap forward in my journey.

Moving beyond your work, how do you keep yourself mentally fit when you are working on a project that is physically and emotionally demanding?

It's an important question! I can't work and think of the next step if I am not calm. I do a lot of meditation and I have been doing it for the last seven years. It has changed me as a person. I feel more calm, especially when I am stuck in a situation and can't find mental peace. When work workload is too much and I don't get time to practice meditation, I know some tricks to get back to normal and reset myself.

Any guilty pleasure you have?

It's always food. I miss following a diet and just go on eating what I feel like. I do feel guilty about it as I shouldn't be eating certain things but I do that. So food is my weakness as well as my guilty pleasure.

Any fashion icons you follow?

No one. I don't follow anyone. I like to explore my style and wear what I feel. I don't get influenced by someone and then try if I feel comfortable and then explore it further. For me, I want to check what I feel comfortable in. I enjoy just simple joggers and a plain T-shirt or someday I will put on a wrinkled jacket and pair it with sports shoes. I am casual and representable. I want to explore my own thing. If I am stuck I try to go back to what I am most comfortable with until I figure it out.