Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent Opening for Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Despite Controversy

Hyderabad: Karan Sharma's directorial Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy, released in theatres on May 23. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The story is about a young man stuck in a time loop on his wedding day. To get out, he must remember and complete an old promise. The film talks about choosing kindness over personal success.

The film is set in Varanasi and is garnering mixed talks as the story feels too similar to Rajkummar Rao’s past films and not very fresh. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi aside, the film also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned about Rs 6.75 crore on Day 1. But it was far behind his big hit Stree 2, which made Rs 51.8 crore on its first day. Still, it did better than his last movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which made Rs 5.5 crore on its first day.

On the release day, the film had about 19.36% audience in Hindi cinemas. In the morning, only 9.4% seats were filled. By night, that number grew to 31.27%. The best response came from Chennai (71% seats filled), followed by Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR.

Release Controversy:

The movie’s release was confusing. First, the makers said it would come out in theatres. Then, on May 8, Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios announced it would go straight to Amazon Prime Video on May 16. They made this change after a terror attack in Pahalgam caused security concerns.

However, PVR Inox, the multiplex chain, wasn’t happy with the sudden shift to an online release. They filed a Rs 60 crore lawsuit against Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, claiming the studio broke their agreement and caused significant financial loss. According to PVR Inox, the deal clearly stated the film had to run in theatres for at least eight weeks before going to any streaming platform. While the legal battle didn’t go all the way to court, the two sides eventually reached a private settlement. After all the back-and-forth, the movie finally hit theatres on May 23.

OTT Release Soon?

Even with the agreement, several reports suggest that the movie might come to Amazon Prime Video by June 6, much earlier than the 8-week window.