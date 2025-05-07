Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking Opens: Will Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Hit The Mark?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to return to the big screen with the upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, a family entertainer that promises to combine comedy with a time loop twist. The movie, which also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to hit theatres on May 9, 2025. Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films, this mid-budget movie opened advance bookings today, just two days before its release.

Positioned as a light-hearted small-town comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf is registering a decent pre-release buzz. The trailer, along with the catchy remix of the song Chor Bazaari, has attracted reasonable online attention, though other supporting assets have yet to ignite. Still, the novel idea of a time loop in a familial context lends the film an interesting twist and has the potential to become a surprise hit if backed by good word of mouth.

Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile performances and success in offbeat roles, was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri - a film that opened at Rs 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office. That release was preceded by the huge success of Stree 2. Another release in a similar genre, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, had also achieved a decent Day 1 collection of Rs 6.75 crore net. Following this trend, industry analysts are expecting Bhool Chuk Maaf to open in a similar range.

Still, the box office performance of the film will be challenged by recently released movies like Raid 2 and Marvel's Thunderbolts, both of which are generating good footfalls. Finally, the long-term success of the film will depend on word-of-mouth publicity and audience reception post-release.