Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 X Review: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions; Some Call It 'Full Paisa Wasool', Others Disagree

Hyderabad: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, finally hit the silver screens on November 1, 2024. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, marks Vidya Balan's return as the iconic Manjulika alongside Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, reprising his popular role from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With a blend of new cast members, including Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the movie offers a thrilling mix of horror and comedy.

Social media is buzzing with audience feedback. Fans of Kartik Aaryan praised his energy and charm, with many hailing his portrayal of Rooh Baba as thoroughly enjoyable. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's fans, meanwhile, were pleased by their fiery performances, and several viewers praised the dance sequences for adding extra energy to the film's spooky ambience.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a netizen wrote, "Watching #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 was a blast! It's got that perfect mix of spooky and funny that I love." Another wrote, "Laughter, suspense, and a brilliant cast! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is the ultimate entertainment package!"

A tweet read, "If you're looking for a fun movie this Diwali, #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is it! A perfect blend of laughs and thrills!" Another tweet read, "The dance sequences in #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 are a must-see! So energetic and entertaining!"

A netizen gave the movie four stars and tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3: OUTSTANDING. Rating: 4 stars. Horror + Comedy + Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] #MadhuriDixit + #VidyaBalan (fire emoji). Full Paisa Wasool Film."

Despite the praise, some moviegoers voiced disappointment. While fans noted standout performances, others criticised the film's storyline, saying it lacked the freshness and suspense that made the earlier films successful. Negative reviews included comments like, "Nothing spooky, nothing funny—just boring," and "This sequel didn't live up to any expectations."

The film faces tough competition at the box office from Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again, released on the same day. Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slightly behind Singham Again in initial collections, as viewers choose between the horror-comedy and the action-packed thriller.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to evoke mixed reactions, fans of Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are finding ample reasons to celebrate the comeback of their favourite characters in a film that's sure to stir up discussions.