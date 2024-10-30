Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again: SRK All Set To Make Big Money No Matter Who Takes The Box Office - Read How

Hyderabad: This Diwali, Bollywood fans are in for a treat as two highly anticipated films, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, prepare for a box office showdown. While both films will compete for audience attention, one clear winner has emerged: Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
In a smart business move, Red Chillies, SRK's production and post-production company, has associated itself with both films. The company has handled the VFX and colour grading for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and managed the colour grading for Singham Again.
This strategic partnership ensures that Red Chillies will reap financial benefits, regardless of which film comes out on top at the box office. With both films expected to perform well, SRK's company is set to profit handsomely.
Adding to the Diwali buzz surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, Red Chillies' official Instagram handle recently shared a post featuring posters of both films, captioned, "Loading 'Double Dhamaka' in 3 days." The post also states, "Iss Diwali, asli pathaakhe toh Humaare paas hai," implying that regardless of which film wins at the box office, it is SRK who will be making the real money.
Red Chillies has established itself as a major player in the Indian film industry, providing a range of services including production, post-production, VFX, and distribution. Its involvement in both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again showcases its ability to collaborate with diverse filmmakers and projects.
As the box office battle between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again unfolds, all eyes will be on Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, the true winner this Diwali.
Box Office Predictions
Industry experts predict strong openings for both films, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 likely to gross around Rs 20-25 crore on its opening day, while Singham Again is expected to earn Rs 25-30 crore.
While the box office outcomes for these films remain uncertain, one thing is clear - Red Chillies will emerge as a significant beneficiary, regardless of which film comes out on top.
About Red Chillies
Red Chillies is a leading Indian film production and post-production company founded by Shah Rukh Khan in 2002. The company has produced several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Raees. Red Chillies offers a wide range of post-production services, including VFX, colour grading, sound design, and editing.
