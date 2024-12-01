Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again BO: Kartik Aaryan's Film Beats Ajay Devgn Starrer with Rs 10 Cr Margin in 30 Days

Hyderabad: As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again approach the final few days of their theatrical runs, the Diwali 2024 box office battle has left audiences enthralled. Despite an initial lead by Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has now emerged as the dominant force, holding strong even in its fifth week. The two films, which had a significant clash at the box office, continue to show impressive numbers even after 30 days in theatres.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Steady Domination

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has proved to be the surprise victor in this Diwali clash. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy has managed to captivate audiences with its mix of humour, scares, and nostalgia, surpassing expectations. As of Day 30 (5th Saturday), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the Rs 255 crore mark at the domestic box office, a significant improvement from its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which ended its run with Rs 184 crore.

On the 30th day of its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in Rs 2.4 crore, demonstrating a solid hold despite the film nearing its final run. The movie's box office journey has been remarkable, especially considering it had to face off against a massive blockbuster like Singham Again. Even with the clash, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as a clear winner in terms of consistent performance and overall collections.

The film's positive word-of-mouth and its appeal among various age groups contributed to its stronghold. The 13.34 percent occupancy on Day 30 is noteworthy, with peak evening and night shows drawing the maximum crowds. The performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all the more impressive considering it was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Singham Again's Struggle for Momentum

Meanwhile, Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, has had a more complicated journey at the box office. While the film enjoyed a strong start, pulling in Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day, its collections have slowed considerably. As of Day 30, Singham Again has earned Rs 245 crore, falling short of expectations when compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Despite its star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, Singham Again struggled to maintain momentum throughout its theatrical run. The film was expected to be a major contender at the box office, but the performance has been inconsistent, particularly in the second and third weeks. On Day 30, Singham Again earned Rs 1.05 crore, down 30 percent from the previous day, indicating a steady decline as it nears its final theatrical phase.

The Clash and Its Aftermath

The Diwali clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again was one of the most anticipated showdowns in recent months. However, as the box office numbers show, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has had the edge, leveraging its mass appeal and comic-horror genre. Singham Again, while still a solid performer, could not capitalise on the overwhelming hype it generated pre-release.

What sets Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 apart is its cross-demographic appeal, a factor that helped it maintain strong collections throughout its run. The film's lead star Kartik Aaryan, along with the return of Vidya Balan and the introduction of new cast members like Tripti Dimri, added to its charm. The film's OTT release is already in the works, with Netflix acquiring the digital rights. The film is expected to stream on the platform in January 2025, offering more exposure and keeping the buzz alive.

What's Next for Both Films?

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 approaches its final collection of Rs 260-265 crore, it will be considered a huge success for Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee. It has comfortably outperformed its prequel and solidified Aaryan's position as a leading star in Bollywood.

Singham Again, on the other hand, is expected to close its run around Rs 250 crore, a respectable number, but one that fails to live up to the initial expectations from its massive budget and star power. The film's steady performance, despite the strong competition, is a positive sign for Ajay Devgn in the industry.

