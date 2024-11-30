ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 29: Kartik And Ajay's Films See Over 100% Jump In Collections

After earning low collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again witnessed growth on Day 29, boosted by Cinema Lovers Day's Rs 99 ticket.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 29: Kartik And Ajay's Films See Over 100% Jump In Collections
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 29 (Photo: Film posters)
Hyderabad: Two of Bollywood's biggest releases this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, have been in a fierce box-office race ever since their release on November 1, 2024. Both films have now completed 28 days in theatres and continue to attract audiences, though their daily collections have reduced to under Rs 1 crore in recent days. Despite this, early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that the fourth week is showing promising growth, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day, which offered tickets for Rs 99 on November 29, drawing more viewers. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed over 166% growth compared to the previous day, Singham Again saw 172% growth.

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 29

On its 29th day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, earned an estimated Rs 2.40 crore, as per Sacnilk. This brought its total domestic collection to an impressive Rs 253.40 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.94%, with the night shows contributing the highest at 57.21%. Its unique blend of horror and comedy, coupled with a compelling storyline set in Kolkata and the return of Vidya Balan's iconic character Manjulika, has continued to draw audiences into cinemas.

  • Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 29

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn as the iconic Bajirao Singham, followed closely behind, collecting Rs 1.50 crore on Day 29. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 244.10 crore in India. With an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.77%, Singham Again saw a significant turnout during its night shows, which reported 63.47% occupancy. The film's high-octane action sequences and its combination of mythological elements, including a villain named Danger Lanka, have kept audiences engaged.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Week 2 CollectionRs 47.5 Cr Week 2 CollectionRs 58 Cr
Week 3 CollectionRs 15.65 Cr Week 3 CollectionRs 23.35 Cr
Week 4 CollectionRs 6.45 Cr Week 4 CollectionRs 11.4 Cr
Day 29Rs 1.50 Cr (early estimates) Day 29Rs 2.40 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 244.10 Cr TotalRs 253.40 Cr

(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk)

  • Impact of Cinema Lovers Day

Both films witnessed a boost in collections on November 29 due to Cinema Lovers Day, where several theatres in select cities priced tickets at just Rs 99 for all shows. This initiative played a crucial role in revitalising footfalls, particularly for films in their fourth week. Industry experts believe such initiatives help prolong a film's theatrical run, especially during periods of declining daily collections.

  • About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the third instalment in the popular horror-comedy franchise. The film combines psychological horror with humour, introducing fresh scares while staying true to its supernatural roots. The presence of Madhuri Dixit alongside Vidya Balan as Manjulika added an unexpected twist, further heightening the intrigue. Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Rooh Baba, coupled with the eerie yet entertaining narrative, has cemented the film as a fan favourite.

  • About Singham Again

Singham Again brings Ajay Devgn back as the fearless Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The film's mythological themes, inspired by the Ramayana, offer a fresh dimension to the franchise. With supporting roles by Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, and Tiger Shroff as Satya, the film delivers action-packed sequences and emotionally charged moments. Kareena Kapoor Khan's portrayal of Singham's wife, Avni, adds depth to the story, as her rescue becomes Singham's ultimate mission.

  • A Tight Race Ahead

As both films enter their fourth week, they continue to command attention, albeit at reduced scales. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 maintains a slight lead with its unique horror-comedy appeal, Singham Again rides on its action-packed narrative and strong franchise loyalty.

The coming weeks will determine whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 retains its edge or if Singham Again stages a comeback. With growing competition from upcoming releases, the race to the Rs 300 crore mark remains a thrilling prospect for both films.

