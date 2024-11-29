ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 28: Kartik Aaryan's Film Leads Ajay Devgn Starrer By Over Rs 8 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has become one of the most heated battles of the year. Both films, after completing a 4-week run, are heading into their 5th week with neck-and-neck collections, showcasing the audience's unwavering interest in two contrasting cinematic universes: horror-comedy and high-octane cop drama. Here's a detailed breakdown of their performance as of Day 28.

(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 28

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has captured the audience's imagination with its eerie yet hilarious narrative. The film has consistently performed well, crossing the coveted Rs 250 crore mark. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 0.90 crore on Thursday, November 28, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 251 crore.

The Hindi occupancy for the day stood at an average of 9.43%, with morning shows at 8.03%, afternoon at 9.56%, evening at 9.23%, and night shows peaking at 10.91%. This steady performance is proof of the film's gripping plot and Kartik Aaryan's compelling portrayal of Rooh Baba. The ensemble cast, including Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, further added to the film's charm, making it a standout entry in the horror-comedy franchise.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 28

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a cornerstone of his Cop Universe, has also made a strong impact, raking in Rs 242.60 crore at the domestic box office by Day 28. On Thursday, it added Rs 0.55 crore to its collection, maintaining its steady pace despite stiff competition. The film recorded an overall 8.56% Hindi occupancy, with morning shows at 5.28%, afternoon at 8.41%, evening at 9.05%, and night shows climbing to 11.51%. With Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, the film's mythological themes, inspired by the Ramayana, and an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, have created a massive draw for fans of high-energy action dramas.

The Verdict So Far

As both films enter their 5th week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leads the box office race by a margin of Rs 8.40 crore. However, Singham Again continues to hold its ground with its action-packed sequences and loyal fanbase. With both films showcasing contrasting genres, the battle highlights the diversity in Indian cinema and the audience's appetite for varied storytelling. Stay tuned as this exciting box office clash unfolds further in the coming week.