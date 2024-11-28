Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again BO Day 27: Kartik Aaryan's Film Breaches Rs 250 Cr Mark Leading the Charge

Hyderabad: The two big Diwali releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, have been drawing significant attention at the Indian box office. Despite strong competition, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the latest film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, continues to outperform Singham Again, which is part of Rohit Shetty's highly successful Cop Universe.

As of day 27, Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India, leaving Ajay Devgn's action-packed cop drama behind, struggling to reach that milestone. Here's a closer look at both films' performances.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 58 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 15.65 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 23.35 Cr Day 22 Rs 0.8 Cr Day 22 Rs 1.4 Cr Day 23 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 23 Rs 2.7 Cr Day 24 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 24 Rs 3.25 Cr Day 25 Rs 0.6 Cr Day 25 Rs 1.05 Cr Day 26 Rs 0.6 Cr Day 26 Rs 1.10 Cr Day 27 Rs 0.6 Cr (early estimates) Day 27 Rs 1 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 242.10 Cr Total Rs 250.10 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Performance

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been a massive hit at the Indian box office. The film is part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, which has garnered a loyal following thanks to its mix of horror, comedy, and suspense.

On day 22 (4th Friday), the film collected Rs 1.4 crore, experiencing a slight dip of 12.5 percent compared to the previous day. However, it rebounded strongly over the weekend, collecting Rs 2.7 crore on Saturday (an increase of 92.86 percent) and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday (a 20.37 percent growth). The film's momentum slowed down during the weekdays, with Rs 1.05 crore on Monday, Rs 1.1 crore on Tuesday. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film made Rs 1 crore on Wednesday.

As of day 27, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed Rs 250 crore in total earnings. This marks a major success for Kartik Aaryan, who has now firmly established himself as one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The film's impressive collection is a testament to its broad appeal, with audiences enjoying its blend of humour and horror. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to enjoy strong occupancy rates, with 10.40 percent of its Hindi shows booked on Wednesday, as per trade reports.

Singham Again Box Office Performance

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has not been able to replicate the same level of success. While the film performed decently at the start, it has struggled to maintain strong box-office numbers, especially as it entered its fourth week in theaters.

Singham Again earned Rs 0.8 crore on its 4th Friday, witnessing a 20 percent decline from the previous day. The weekend brought in Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday (an increase of 87.5 percent) and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday (a rise of 23.33 percent). However, the film experienced a sharp decline on the weekdays, similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Rs 0.6 crore each on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

By the 27th day, Singham Again has grossed Rs 242.10 crore at the domestic box office, which, while impressive, is far below the expectations for a multi-starrer film. Despite strong star power and a high-octane action premise, the film has failed to surpass the Rs 250 crore mark, a threshold that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already crossed. The film's occupancy rate on Wednesday stood at 8.92 percent, further indicating a slowdown in audience interest.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it stars Kartik Aaryan as Ruhaan, a conman turned exorcist who is hired for a lucrative case at a haunted castle. What begins as a simple task soon unravels into a sinister plot, with mischievous priests and unexpected twists that keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The film brings back popular characters from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba. Vidya Balan also returns in her iconic role as Manjulika. Joining them are new faces such as Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, and Manish Wadhwa, who add fresh dimensions to the story. The film's blend of comedy and supernatural horror has struck a chord with audiences, ensuring its sustained box office performance.

About Singham Again

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is part of the larger Cop Universe that includes films, such as Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The film sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Bajirao Singham, a brave and maverick police officer who embarks on a dangerous cross-border mission to save his wife, Avni (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan). The film also introduces a new villain, drawing inspiration from the epic Ramayana, and is packed with high-stakes action and drama.

Alongside Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences created significant anticipation for the film. However, despite its strong premise and star power, the film has underperformed at the box office compared to its expectations.

Both Films' OTT Release Plans

Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have secured OTT deals, with their digital releases eagerly awaited by fans. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on Netflix in January 2025. Although there were speculations that the film would be released in late December 2024, reports indicate that the film's digital debut will be delayed until January 2025.

On the other hand, Singham Again will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 27, 2024. The film is expected to follow the typical Bollywood OTT release window of two months post-theatrical release. Prime Video has secured the digital rights for the film, and fans will be able to watch the action-packed drama in the comfort of their homes soon. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited from the representatives of both the films.