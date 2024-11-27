ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again BO Day 26: Kartik's Film To Cross Rs 250 Cr Mark, Outpaces Ajay Starrer By A Wide Margin

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leads again on Day 26, while Singham Again lags behind. Kartik Aaryan's film will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark soon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 26 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Diwali 2024 clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again has become one of the most talked-about box-office battles in recent times. Released on November 1, 2024, both films have emerged as crowd-pullers, dominating theatres for nearly a month. Here's a detailed breakdown of their box office performances on Day 26.

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 26

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror-comedy delight that has consistently pulled audiences to theatres. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit, the film has earned a total of Rs 249.10 crore in India net collections after 26 days, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Tuesday, November 26, the film added an estimated Rs 1.1 crore to its total, recording a 10.42% Hindi occupancy rate.

The film's success can be attributed to its engaging storyline, strong performances, and the goodwill of the franchise. With its current pace, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to cross the Rs 250 crore milestone in Insia, further solidifying Kartik Aaryan's position as a bankable star.

  • Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 26

Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn, continues its robust run, crossing Rs 240 crore in its fourth week. The action-packed film, featuring an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar, earned a total of Rs 241.50 crore in India net collections by Day 26, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Tuesday's contribution stood at an estimated Rs 0.60 crore, with a 9.71% Hindi occupancy rate.

Despite slightly lagging behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has won hearts with its action sequences and star-studded performances. The film is expected to maintain a steady pace at the box office until its OTT release on December 27, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Week 2 CollectionRs 47.5 Cr Week 2 CollectionRs 58 Cr
Week 3 CollectionRs 15.65 Cr Week 3 CollectionRs 23.35 Cr
Day 22Rs 0.8 Cr Day 22Rs 1.4 Cr
Day 23Rs 1.5 Cr Day 23Rs 2.7 Cr
Day 24Rs 1.85 Cr Day 24Rs 3.25 Cr
Day 25Rs 0.6 Cr Day 25Rs 1.05 Cr
Day 26Rs 0.60 Cr (early estimates) Day 26Rs 1.10 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 241.50 Cr TotalRs 249.10 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • OTT Release Plans

While Singham Again is slated for an Amazon Prime debut in December, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will reportedly stream on Netflix in January 2025. Both films are likely to continue their success in the digital space.

