Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again BO Day 26: Kartik's Film To Cross Rs 250 Cr Mark, Outpaces Ajay Starrer By A Wide Margin

The Diwali 2024 clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again has become one of the most talked-about box-office battles in recent times. Released on November 1, 2024, both films have emerged as crowd-pullers, dominating theatres for nearly a month. Here's a detailed breakdown of their box office performances on Day 26.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 26

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror-comedy delight that has consistently pulled audiences to theatres. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit, the film has earned a total of Rs 249.10 crore in India net collections after 26 days, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Tuesday, November 26, the film added an estimated Rs 1.1 crore to its total, recording a 10.42% Hindi occupancy rate.

The film's success can be attributed to its engaging storyline, strong performances, and the goodwill of the franchise. With its current pace, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to cross the Rs 250 crore milestone in Insia, further solidifying Kartik Aaryan's position as a bankable star.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 26

Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn, continues its robust run, crossing Rs 240 crore in its fourth week. The action-packed film, featuring an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar, earned a total of Rs 241.50 crore in India net collections by Day 26, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Tuesday's contribution stood at an estimated Rs 0.60 crore, with a 9.71% Hindi occupancy rate.

Despite slightly lagging behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has won hearts with its action sequences and star-studded performances. The film is expected to maintain a steady pace at the box office until its OTT release on December 27, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 58 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 15.65 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 23.35 Cr Day 22 Rs 0.8 Cr Day 22 Rs 1.4 Cr Day 23 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 23 Rs 2.7 Cr Day 24 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 24 Rs 3.25 Cr Day 25 Rs 0.6 Cr Day 25 Rs 1.05 Cr Day 26 Rs 0.60 Cr (early estimates) Day 26 Rs 1.10 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 241.50 Cr Total Rs 249.10 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

OTT Release Plans

While Singham Again is slated for an Amazon Prime debut in December, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will reportedly stream on Netflix in January 2025. Both films are likely to continue their success in the digital space.