Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again BO Day 25: Despite Its Lowest Collection, Kartik Aaryan's Film Stays Ahead of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Hyderabad: The ongoing battle at the Indian box office between two major releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, has intensified as both films face significant competition and a downturn in their earnings. As of day 25, the box office collections of the two films have seen a marked contrast, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continuing to perform better than Singham Again. Both films faced a box office clash on November 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Numbers

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third film in the popular horror-comedy franchise, has continued to dominate the box office despite experiencing a gradual decline in earnings. On day 25 (Monday), the film collected an estimated Rs 90 lakh, marking the first time its daily earnings dipped below Rs 1 crore. However, its total domestic collection stands at a remarkable Rs 247.85 crore, with a gross India collection of approximately Rs 295.85 crore.

The film had an explosive opening, grossing Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in the second week. However, it witnessed a sharp drop in the third week, earning Rs 23.35 crore. Despite the downturn, it has managed to hold steady during its fourth weekend, earning Rs 1.4 crore on Friday, Rs 2.7 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday.

The box office performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is particularly impressive considering the film faced fierce competition from another big-ticket release, Singham Again. Despite the dip in collections, it has managed to retain its position as the top performer on day 25, maintaining a clear edge over other films currently in theatres.

Singham Again Box Office Numbers

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, the third film in the Singham franchise, has crossed the Rs 240 crore mark at the domestic box office, but its collections have sharply declined over the past week. On day 25 (Monday), the film grossed an estimated Rs 55 lakh, continuing its downward trajectory. This is a significant drop compared to its earlier earnings.

In its third week, Singham Again witnessed a substantial dip in its box office performance, grossing only Rs 0.8 crore on Friday, Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday. The Monday numbers indicate that the film is struggling to keep pace with its competitors, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which outperformed it on day 25.

The film's total domestic nett collection stands at Rs 240.85 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 288.3 crore. While these numbers seem solid on the surface, they are somewhat underwhelming when compared to the film's hefty Rs 350 crore production budget. With intense competition from other films and the impending release of Moana 2, there are concerns about whether Singham Again will be able to recover its budget and achieve profitability at the box office.

Box Office Breakdown:

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 58 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 15.65 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 23.35 Cr Day 22 Rs 0.8 Cr Day 22 Rs 1.4 Cr Day 23 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 23 Rs 2.7 Cr Day 24 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 24 Rs 3.25 Cr Day 25 Rs 0.55 Cr (Early Estimates) Day 25 Rs 0.90 Cr Total Rs 240.85 Cr Total Rs 247.85 Cr

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, with a supporting cast that includes Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The story revolves around a fraudster pretending to be an exorcist who takes on a case at a haunted castle.

The film's strong box office performance reflects the growing popularity of the horror-comedy genre in India. It is also a major commercial success for Kartik Aaryan, who has firmly cemented his position as one of the top stars in the industry. Despite receiving mixed reviews, with an IMDb rating of 5.2/10, the film's commercial appeal and mass entertainer elements have made it a crowd-puller.

About Singham Again

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the latest installment in the Singham franchise, following the success of Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a brave and righteous police officer who embarks on a cross-border mission to rescue his wife from a dangerous criminal mastermind.

The film has received mixed reviews, with an IMDb rating of 6/10, but its action-packed sequences and larger-than-life storyline have drawn audiences to theatres. However, despite the film's star power and high expectations, it has struggled to maintain a strong box office presence in its fourth week, especially in the face of stiff competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

