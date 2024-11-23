Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again Box Office Day 22: Kartik Aaryan's Film Tops Rs 240 Cr Leaving Ajay Devgn Starrer Behind

Hyderabad: As Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's action-packed Singham Again enter their fourth week in cinemas, the box office race is becoming more intense. Both films made a solid impact with strong opening numbers and initially impressive collections. However, as the weeks' progress, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is emerging as the clear winner in this box office clash, maintaining a significant lead over Singham Again. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down, while Singham Again is struggling to sustain the momentum.

On Day 22 of their respective runs, the difference in their earnings became even more apparent. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 1.4 crore on its 22nd day, while Singham Again lagged behind with Rs 0.8 crore. This widening gap is reflective of the overall box office trend, where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to outshine Singham Again.

Box Office Breakdown:

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 19 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 19 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 20 Rs 1.65 Cr Day 20 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 21 Rs 1.00 Cr Day 21 Rs 1.65 Cr Day 22 Rs 0.8 Cr (Early Estimates) Day 22 Rs 1.4 Cr (Early Estimates) Total Rs 236.93 Cr Total Rs 241 Cr

Data source: Sacnilk

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Preview

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has raked in Rs 241 crore at the India net box office after 22 days as per Industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a major achievement for the film, as it continues to hold its ground against the high-octane action offering of Singham Again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has seen consistent box office returns. Its unique blend of horror, comedy, and drama, along with standout performances by Kartik Aaryan and the rest of the ensemble cast, have struck a chord with audiences. In its Week 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 158.25 crore, followed by Rs 58 crore in Week 2. Its Week 3 collections, though slower, have been sufficient to keep it ahead of the competition.

Singham Again Box Office Collection So Far

Meanwhile, Singham Again, the much-awaited sequel of Rohit Shetty's successful Singham franchise, has not been able to replicate the same level of success. Despite an impressive Rs 173 crore in its opening week, the film has been struggling to keep up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Rs 236.93 crore it has earned after 22 days is still solid, but it falls short when compared to the numbers posted by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, which features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other popular faces, had high expectations, especially given Shetty's track record with the Singham series.

The Road Ahead: What's Next?

Looking ahead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems poised to maintain its dominance, especially with positive word-of-mouth continuing to fuel its box office performance. The film's Rs 250 crore milestone is within reach, and it is expected to maintain its position as one of the biggest hits of the year. On the other hand, Singham Again will likely continue to rake in steady numbers, but its pace might slow as competition increases. Films like Shoojit Sircar's upcoming release I Want To Talk and The Sabarmati Report, are expected to challenge both films' box office supremacy, adding to the pressure on Singham Again.