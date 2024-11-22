Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 21: Kartik Aaryan's Film Pulls Ahead as Ajay Devgn Starrer Falters

Hyderabad: The ongoing box office battle between Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become one of the most fierce in recent times, with neck-to-neck competition. Both films, which hit theatres on November 1, have dominated the box office for over three weeks. However, despite a strong opening and massive anticipation for Singham Again, it seems that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gradually pulling ahead in terms of box office earnings.

Singham Again Box Office Collection

Singham Again, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty's action-packed Singham franchise, initially sparked excitement with its star-studded ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Given its larger-than-life action sequences, the popular Singham brand, and its big-budget production, the film was expected to perform exceptionally well. However, while the movie has managed to make solid earnings, it has not quite met expectations compared to its budget and massive star cast.

In the first week, Singham Again earned an impressive Rs 173 crore nett, but its momentum slowed down during the second week, collecting Rs 47.5 crore. As of Day 21, the film has garnered Rs 236.15 crore in total, with Thursday's collection amounting to Rs 1 crore as per early estimates reported by trade portal Sacnilk. Despite a decent run, the film's performance is underwhelming compared to its star power.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, continues its winning streak. The film has managed to cross Rs 240 crore within its third week, and analysts predict it will soon surpass the Rs 250 crore mark, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Despite being mounted on a smaller budget compared to Singham Again, the film has outperformed expectations. Its gripping narrative, humour, and strong performances by the ensemble cast have garnered widespread praise.

In its opening week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 158.25 crore, followed by Rs 58 crore in its second week. By the end of Day 21, its total collection stands at Rs 239.65 crore, minting Rs 1.65 crore on Thursday. Given its positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to sustain its momentum and emerge as the clear winner in this box-office clash.

Box Office Breakdown:

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 19 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 19 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 20 Rs 1.65 Cr Day 20 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 21 Rs 1.00 Cr (Early Estimates) Day 21 Rs 1.65 Cr (Early Estimates) Total Rs 236.15 Cr Total Rs 239.65 Cr

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

As the two films inch closer to Rs 250 crore, it is clear that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gaining significant traction. If this trend continues, the gap between the two films will only widen. This will make Kartik Aaryan's film the likely winner of this Diwali box office battle.

In comparison, Singham Again has been slightly more erratic in its performance, especially with slower collections in the third week. The film's colossal budget and star power might have led to higher expectations, but it has not been able to capitalize on its potential fully.

The Rise of The Sabarmati Report and Other Competitors

Though Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have dominated the box office so far, both films are beginning to face some competition. The Sabarmati Report, a niche film with a unique narrative, has been steadily gaining traction and earning around Rs 1 crore daily. Additionally, Shoojit Sircar's Abhishek Bachchan starrer is expected to create some waves over the weekend, especially after receiving favourable reviews.

The Road Ahead: What is Next for Both Films?

Looking ahead, both films still have potential to continue earning, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems poised to dominate the box office. With the positive reviews, the film's earnings will likely continue to rise, while Singham Again may start to lose some momentum in the coming weeks.