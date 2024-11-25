Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 24: Gap Widens as Kartik Aaryan's Film Nears Rs 250 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: As Bollywood churns out blockbusters, 2024 has witnessed a gripping rivalry at the box office between two cinematic giants: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Both films have dominated conversations with their stellar casts, massive fanbases, and larger-than-life storytelling. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been lauded for its eerie humour, Singham Again is a quintessential Rohit Shetty action extravaganza. The clash has captivated cinephiles, pushing them to pick sides in this box office showdown.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Numbers

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, opened to packed theaters, raking in over Rs 100 crore in its first weekend. Its two-week cumulative stood at a commendable Rs 216.25 crore. The third week saw a steady inflow, adding Rs 23.35 crore. Entering its fourth weekend, it garnered Rs 7.5 crore, achieving an impressive total of Rs 247.1 crore so far. With its poised trajectory, the film is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore milestone within days, solidifying its status as a box office juggernaut.

Singham Again Box Office Numbers

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again exploded onto the scene with an earth-shattering Rs 110 crore opening weekend, outpacing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Its high-octane action sequences and Ajay Devgn's magnetic performance propelled it to a Rs 190 crore collection within its first two weeks. The third week added Rs 30 crore to its tally. Although slightly behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in longevity, Singham Again's cumulative earnings now hover around Rs 240 crore. The film is inching closer to overtaking its competitor, and its action-packed narrative keeps audiences returning for more.

Box Office Breakdown:

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 19 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 19 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 20 Rs 1.65 Cr Day 20 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 21 Rs 1.00 Cr Day 21 Rs 1.65 Cr Day 22 Rs 0.8 Cr Day 22 Rs 1.4 Cr Day 23 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 23 Rs 2.7 Cr Day 24 Rs 1.90 Cr Day 24 Rs 3.40 Cr Total Rs 240.35 Cr Total Rs 247.10 Cr

Data source: Sacnilk

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest addition to the fan-favourite horror-comedy franchise. The film builds on the success of its predecessors by blending supernatural elements with humour, giving fans moments of both laughter and thrills. The ensemble cast has been praised for their performances, with Rajpal Yadav's return as Chhota Pandit being a standout. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently hinted at a potential Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, signaling the franchise's enduring popularity.

About Singham Again

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in extended cameos. As the latest installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, the film delivers breathtaking stunts, patriotic themes, and larger-than-life action sequences. However, the third-week collection has witnessed a lower churn out of audience despite its mass appeal and ensemble cast.

Competition from The Sabarmati Report

Adding to the intensity of this box office clash is the release of The Sabarmati Report, a gripping thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. While it lacks the franchise power of its competitors, the film has gained a loyal following due to its strong narrative and stellar performances. Despite earning a modest Rs 75 crore so far, it has managed to carve a niche, further diversifying the options for moviegoers.

Read More