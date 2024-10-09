Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer X Review: Vidya Balan's Iconic Manjulika Is Back, But Netizens Say 'BB2 Was Much Better'

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, was finally unveiled today, October 9, ahead of its Diwali release. The film, set to hit theatres on November 1, has already generated significant buzz due to its stellar cast and the success of its predecessors. However, the trailer's reception has been far from uniformly positive, with mixed reactions flooding social media.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika, the new additions of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri stirred excitement. Yet, the trailer seems to have missed the mark for many fans, particularly in its balance of horror and comedy, two elements that the previous films in the franchise managed to blend seamlessly.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment, with one writing, "Wait what....watched the trailer of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 now. 1st half focussed only on Kartik dancing to the title song and the comedy horror part looked cringe to me...what happened to one of my fav franchises? Won't judge the film just based on the trailer but BB2 was much better." Another commented, "The only part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer which intrigued me is the song glimpse of Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit Dance face-off (probably on Ami Je Tomar)."

Criticism continued as some fans voiced concerns about the portrayal of the legendary characters. "The trailer is so bad it made me cringe at our legends' acting," one tweet read, while another questioned, "Na horror, na comedy, fir bhi horror-comedy?"

Despite the backlash, some fans remained optimistic. One tweet praised the trailer, stating, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer was much better than #SinghamAgainTrailer... This Diwali, the audience will have good choices to watch. Get ready for an epic face-off!"

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again at the box office, the audience can expect fierce competition between the two big-ticket films. Whether the film lives up to its legacy will soon be revealed as it hits theatres on November 1.