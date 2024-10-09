Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: The Haveli Is Open Again! Can Kartik Aaryan Defeat Manjulika In Their Epic Showdown?

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released the much-anticipated trailer on Wednesday, October 9. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the film is set to follow in the footsteps of its previous instalments, combining humour, suspense, and supernatural thrills. As the third chapter of the wildly successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, this movie promises to deliver a fresh yet nostalgic experience to audiences eager for another rollercoaster ride of eerie encounters and comedic moments.

The trailer sees Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as the witty and fearless Ruhaan Randhawa, also known as Rooh Baba. This time, he faces a far more sinister and powerful entity, and the atmosphere is charged with suspense right from the start. The visuals are a blend of spooky mansions, dimly lit corridors, and shadowy figures that add to the unnerving feel of the story. The trailer gives a glimpse of Kartik's versatility, as he effortlessly balances the horror elements with his signature humour. The haunting background score intensifies the tension, while brief sequences of slapstick comedy remind audiences of the franchise's trademark style.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, who returns after the resounding success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Rajpal Yadav. Rumours of Akshay Kumar making a cameo appearance have been circulating, though the actor has denied these claims. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on November 1, 2024, and is expected to captivate audiences with its mix of horror, comedy, and thrills.