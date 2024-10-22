ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Jaana Samjho Na: Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri Set The Screen On Fire With Romantic Sparks

The song Jaana Samjho Na from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is out now. The romantic track features Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's captivating chemistry.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Jaana Samjho Na
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released a new song titled Jaana Samjho Na on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The romantic track showcases Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's magnetic on-screen chemistry.

The two-minute-46-second video displays a playful romantic exchange between the lead pair, with Kartik flaunting his impressive dance moves while Triptii twirls gracefully in a red-printed flared dress. Kartik keeps his look casual in a blue shirt and beige trousers, complementing the fun yet tender mood of the song.

The video ends with a brief but intimate moment where the two characters share a kiss, escalating their on-screen chemistry. Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Tulsi Kumar, Jaana Samjho Na also has lyrics penned by Aditya himself, with music composed by Aditya, Lijo George, and DJ Chetas.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks Kartik Aaryan's return as Rooh Baba, while Vidya Balan reprises her iconic role as Manjulika. The film promises an intriguing face-off between the two characters, as hinted in the trailer released in the first week of this month. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and is scheduled to release on November 1, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has been a box office success, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming one of 2022's highest-grossing films, earning Rs 266.88 crore globally.

