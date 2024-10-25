Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Vidya Balan Revives Nostalgia, Joined By Madhuri Dixit In Mesmerising Dance Duet

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took a nostalgic turn with the release of the iconic song Ami Je Tomar (3.0 version) on Friday, October 25. This fresh take on the beloved track features two legendary actors, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, who grace the screen with a captivating performance.

Set in a lavish, royal backdrop, the song brings back the eerie and mysterious aura that fans adored in the original. Vidya Balan's appearance in the song is especially nostalgic as she reprises her role from the previous instalment, which added to the excitement around this new version. Madhuri Dixit, too, joins in with her elegance and mesmerising dance skills, making the visual experience unforgettable.

In this new rendition, the choreography and music retain the essence of the haunting melody but are updated to match the grandeur and modernity of the upcoming sequel. Vidya Balan, wearing a stunning red traditional attire, executes classical dance moves with precision, alongside Madhuri, who complements her with traditional Indian dance forms. The song takes place in a grand palace setting, with chandeliers and intricate decorations that enhance the visual appeal. The chemistry between the two stars and the striking visuals keep the essence of the original while adding fresh intrigue.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to be released on November 1. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. This supernatural comedy-drama, which follows the eerie and comedic tone of its predecessors, has built a lot of anticipation. Fans are eager to see how the new cast will blend with the established elements of the previous films.