ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Vidya Balan Revives Nostalgia, Joined By Madhuri Dixit In Mesmerising Dance Duet

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 sees Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in a mesmerising, royal setting, blending nostalgia with fresh, grand visuals.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Vidya Balan Revives Nostalgia, Joined By Madhuri Dixit In Mesmerizing Dance Duet
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took a nostalgic turn with the release of the iconic song Ami Je Tomar (3.0 version) on Friday, October 25. This fresh take on the beloved track features two legendary actors, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, who grace the screen with a captivating performance.

Set in a lavish, royal backdrop, the song brings back the eerie and mysterious aura that fans adored in the original. Vidya Balan's appearance in the song is especially nostalgic as she reprises her role from the previous instalment, which added to the excitement around this new version. Madhuri Dixit, too, joins in with her elegance and mesmerising dance skills, making the visual experience unforgettable.

In this new rendition, the choreography and music retain the essence of the haunting melody but are updated to match the grandeur and modernity of the upcoming sequel. Vidya Balan, wearing a stunning red traditional attire, executes classical dance moves with precision, alongside Madhuri, who complements her with traditional Indian dance forms. The song takes place in a grand palace setting, with chandeliers and intricate decorations that enhance the visual appeal. The chemistry between the two stars and the striking visuals keep the essence of the original while adding fresh intrigue.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to be released on November 1. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. This supernatural comedy-drama, which follows the eerie and comedic tone of its predecessors, has built a lot of anticipation. Fans are eager to see how the new cast will blend with the established elements of the previous films.

READ MORE

  1. Watch: Did Vidya Balan Snub Triptii Dimri at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Album Launch? Netizens Feel So
  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Jaana Samjho Na: Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri Set The Screen On Fire With Romantic Sparks
  3. Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs South Films: Diwali 2024 Box Office Battle Unveiled

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took a nostalgic turn with the release of the iconic song Ami Je Tomar (3.0 version) on Friday, October 25. This fresh take on the beloved track features two legendary actors, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, who grace the screen with a captivating performance.

Set in a lavish, royal backdrop, the song brings back the eerie and mysterious aura that fans adored in the original. Vidya Balan's appearance in the song is especially nostalgic as she reprises her role from the previous instalment, which added to the excitement around this new version. Madhuri Dixit, too, joins in with her elegance and mesmerising dance skills, making the visual experience unforgettable.

In this new rendition, the choreography and music retain the essence of the haunting melody but are updated to match the grandeur and modernity of the upcoming sequel. Vidya Balan, wearing a stunning red traditional attire, executes classical dance moves with precision, alongside Madhuri, who complements her with traditional Indian dance forms. The song takes place in a grand palace setting, with chandeliers and intricate decorations that enhance the visual appeal. The chemistry between the two stars and the striking visuals keep the essence of the original while adding fresh intrigue.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to be released on November 1. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. This supernatural comedy-drama, which follows the eerie and comedic tone of its predecessors, has built a lot of anticipation. Fans are eager to see how the new cast will blend with the established elements of the previous films.

READ MORE

  1. Watch: Did Vidya Balan Snub Triptii Dimri at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Album Launch? Netizens Feel So
  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Song Jaana Samjho Na: Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri Set The Screen On Fire With Romantic Sparks
  3. Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs South Films: Diwali 2024 Box Office Battle Unveiled

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMI JE TOMAR SONGBHOOL BHULAIYAA 3VIDYA BALANMADHURI DIXITBHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 SONG AMI JE TOMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.