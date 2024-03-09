Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Anees Bazmee Begins Day 1 Shoot in Wheelchair; Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings

Hyderabad: Following the success of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, fans have eagerly been anticipating the third movie in the franchise. And now, it has been revealed that the filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally begun. What's notable is that the director Anees Bazmee is overseeing the project by sitting in a wheelchair.

Reports indicate that Anees Bazmee had a leg injury on the final day of location scouting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and was immediately taken to a hospital. The physician recommended either undergoing surgery and a three-month recovery period or opting for a steel plate insertion. Opting for surgery, as he was determined to helm the film, Bazmee remained steadfast in his commitment, showing up on set in a wheelchair.

Understanding the financial pressures faced by producers due to delays, the passionate director sought to avoid adding other burdens. Furthermore, to ensure a Diwali 2024 release for the film, any setbacks had to be minimized. Filming for the project kicked off in Mumbai and will span locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday to announce the commencement of shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Labelling it the most significant project of his career, he shared a picture seeking blessings from God. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today (followed by a folded hand emoji)."

Featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises the return of the original Manjulika, portrayed by Vidya Balan. The inclusion of Triptii Dimri in the cast was recently disclosed by Kartik Aaryan. Speculation has emerged regarding Madhuri Dixit joining the ensemble for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, though an official confirmation is currently pending.