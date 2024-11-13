Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Extortion Demand for Rs 50 Lakh

Patna: Bhojpuri film industry's prominent actress Akshara Singh has received a threatening extortion call demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. She has now filed a police complaint. The incident occurred late on the night of November 11, when the actress received two calls within a span of one minute from different numbers.

According to Akshara's complaint filed at the Danapur police station in Bihar, the caller abused her and issued a chilling threat. The caller allegedly warned that if the money was not paid within two days, she would face fatal consequences. Shocked by the threat, Akshara immediately reported the matter to the authorities.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case. Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, the in-charge of Danapur police station, confirmed the complaint and assured that efforts were underway to track down the culprits. "the situation is being investigated, and we are making all efforts to identify and apprehend the callers, Bhardwaj said.

Akshara Singh, known for her powerful performances in Bhojpuri films, has starred in popular movies like Satyamev Jayate, Satya, Tabadla, and Maa Tujhe Salaam. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry and has also appeared in several Hindi TV shows, including the reality series 'Bigg Boss'.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as it highlights the serious nature of threats faced by celebrities. Authorities are continuing their efforts to investigate the matter. The actress's fans and industry colleagues have expressed concern over the incident, rallying support as the investigation progresses.