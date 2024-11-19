Bharat Dev Varma, Moon Moon Sen's Husband and Raima Sen's Father, Passes Away; Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolence

Hyderabad: Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of veteran actor Moon Moon Sen and father of Bollywood actors Raima and Riya Sen, passed away on November 19, 2024, at his Kolkata residence. He was 73. According to reports, his health had been deteriorating for some time, but his death, reportedly due to a heart attack, came unexpectedly this morning. He had been experiencing physical discomfort, and an ambulance was called to take him to a private hospital in the city. However, he passed away before he could be transported.

Bharat Dev Varma was born into the royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was the princess of Cooch Behar and the elder sister of the Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's family background was one of affluence and respect, yet he led a relatively low-key life in Kolkata after his marriage to Moon Moon Sen in 1978.

Bharat was known not only for his royal heritage but also for his deep affection for his family. His wife, Moon Moon, often referred to him affectionately as 'Habi,' a term of endearment that reflected the close friendship they shared. Despite the pressures of the entertainment industry and their differing career choices, Bharat was a steadfast support to his wife and daughters.

Bharat's sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his loved ones. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, describing Bharat as a kind-hearted person who was loved by all. Banerjee, who spoke to the family, expressed her sadness over the loss, stating, "It's a great loss. Bharat was not just a relative, but a well-wisher who loved us deeply."

As the family mourns this tragic loss, Moon Moon Sen and her daughter Raima are expected to make their way back to Kolkata to pay their last respects.