Bhakshak Trailer Out: Bhumi Pednekar plays a fierce journalist in crime thriller - watch

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming crime thriller Bhakshak released the film's trailer. It tells the story of an unyielding woman's struggle for justice. Bhumi Pednekar plays Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a horrible crime and expose the reality of crimes against women.

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix's OTT platform beginning February 9. The film, directed by Pulkit, stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in key parts. Bhumi will be seen in Bhakshak investigating a case of child sexual abuse in a girls' shelter home.

The trailer begins with a scene depicting a room full of abandoned girls. Sanjay Mishra notifies Bhumi Pednekar of the wrongs done to girls, and she begins to gather information about them. This led her to realise that the minister is engaged and numerous high-level politicians are likewise. It will be fascinating to see how Bhumi Pednekar discovers the facts and whether she is able to apprehend the individual or not.

Talking about the film, Pulkit in a recent interview to a news agency said: "Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue." Bhumi also offered her thoughts on the film's difficult subject matter.

She said: "Working on Bhakshak was difficult because it is based on a sensitive and controversial topic. The film raises profound questions that will undoubtedly shake one's conscience. I hope the film provokes conversations that result in genuine change."

Bhumi recently revealed that she has had tremendous achievements in February since her debut as an actor with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which also released in the same month in 2015, and she hopes the same with Bhakshak. In her latest offering, she will be seen in a never-seen before avatar, donning the cap of a fierce journalist. Moreover, She will also be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.