Bhairathi Ranagal on OTT: Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Neo-noir Action Thriller on Amazon Prime From This Date

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal is set to stream on Amazon Prime starting December 25, 2024. The action thriller follows a lawyer’s rise to crime boss.

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal Set for OTT Release on Amazon Prime
Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal Set for OTT Release on Amazon Prime (Photo: Film Poster)
Hyderabad: Shiva Rajkumar's highly anticipated neo-noir action thriller, Bhairathi Ranagal, is now all set to make its digital debut. After a successful theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting December 25, 2024. The announcement of the OTT release was made by the makers of the film, Geetha Pictures, through their social media handle. This release comes just 45 days after the film's theatrical debut on November 15, 2024.

Directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal tells the compelling story of a law-abiding lawyer, Bhairathi Ranagal, who slowly transforms into a feared and respected crime boss in the state of Karnataka. The film has been lauded for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and strong direction. Shiva Rajkumar, who plays the titular role, has received significant praise for his portrayal of Ranagal, a character that captures both the internal and external struggles of a man caught between law and crime.

Along with Rajkumar, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, Chaya Singh, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, who all play pivotal roles in the film. It was shot in multiple locations, including Devanahalli, Mysore, and Bellary. The music, composed by Ravi Basrur, has added an intense dimension to the film's action sequences and emotional undertones.

The film attracted critical acclaim, grossing Rs 17 crore in India during its run at the theatres. Now, the OTT release is expected to attract a broader audience, giving fans worldwide the chance to experience this hard-hitting drama from the comfort of their homes. The movie will be available exclusively in Kannada on Amazon Prime.

