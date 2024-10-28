ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Bhai Calls Me Every Night': Baba Siddique's Son Reveals Salman Khan's Steadfast Support After His Father's Murder

After Baba Siddique's tragic death, his son Zeeshan Siddique shared that Salman Khan has been a steadfast source of support for the family.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Following the assassination of Baba Siddique, his son, politician Zeeshan Siddique, opened up about the unwavering support from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Salman, a longtime friend of Baba Siddique, was one of the first celebrities to arrive at the hospital and was present at the funeral. Describing the close bond, Zeeshan revealed that Salman treated Baba like a brother and has since become a pillar of strength for the Siddique family.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Zeeshan shared, "Salman bhai calls me every night," noting the superstar's efforts to check on him through the sleepless nights following his father's death. Salman's connection to the Siddique family goes beyond the red carpet; it's one of genuine family ties. Other Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt also came to offer their support, with Shilpa particularly affected by the news. Zeeshan stated that he views his father's friends as family, not just celebrities.

The Siddique family is now deeply concerned, as Baba Siddique's murder is allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A viral post purportedly tied to Bishnoi not only claimed responsibility but also sent a warning to Salman Khan, escalating security concerns. In response, Mumbai police have provided Salman with Y+ security cover, ensuring the actor is heavily protected amid the rising threats.

