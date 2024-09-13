ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dasani All Set to Make Splash in Kannada Films with Niranjan Sudhindra Starrer Q

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Updated : 7 hours ago

Actor Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dasani joins the cast of the upcoming Kannada film Q, directed by Nagashekar. Known for her roles in digital projects, she is set to make her Kannada debut alongside Niranjan Sudhindra.

Hyderabad: Avantika Dasani, daughter of actor Bhagyashree, has joined the cast of the upcoming Kannada film Q, directed by Nagashekar. Known for her roles in the digital space like Mithya (2022), Nenu Student Sir! (2023) and U Shape Ki Gully (2024), Avantika has been steadily making her mark in the entertainment industry, and her entry into Kannada cinema has generated significant buzz.

Nagashekar, who gained fame for his romantic drama Sanju Weds Geetha, has a knack for bringing fresh talent to the forefront, and his decision to cast Avantika is already creating excitement among fans. Avantika is expected to showcase her versatility in this new role, and with her mother Bhagyashree’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema, all eyes are on her to see if she can bring the same level of charm and grace to her performance.

Other than Avantika, the other cast of the film includes Upendra's nephew Niranjan Sudhindra. Q, bankrolled by Ram Chiru under the production banner of Nagasekhar Magic, is shaping up to be an intriguing project in Kannada cinema. The Nagashekar directorial with the dialogues penned by J Chakraborty promises to offer a fresh narrative. The film is expected to go on floors this year in October.

TAGGED:

