Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Re-Release: Here's When Farhan Akhtar Starrer Hits Theatres

Hyderabad: PVR INOX, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, has announced the re-release of the iconic biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in theatres nationwide on July 18, 2025. Over a decade since its original release in 2013, the film remains one of Indian cinema's most powerful and inspirational stories, chronicling the life of sprinter Milkha Singh.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with ROMP Pictures, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life and journey of Milkha Singh, fondly known as the "Flying Sikh." The film traces his inspiring rise from a boy scarred by the horrors of Partition to a national hero who brought glory to India on the international athletic stage.

The movie stars Farhan Akhtar, who went through a significant physical and emotional transformation to prepare for the character of Milkha Singh. Farhan's intense performance brought the athlete not just sporting prowess, but also the pain, hardship, and triumphs, alive before the audience. The movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Prakash Raj, and others. The film is penned by Prasoon Joshi with a soul-stirring soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Announcing the re-release, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX, shared, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a cinematic triumph in the brilliant legacy of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable film back to theatres, offering viewers a chance to relive this inspiring story of perseverance and emotion on the big screen."

For director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the re-release is deeply emotional and personal. "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a very special film for me; it felt personal, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose. Telling Milkha Singh ji's story was also a big responsibility, one that reminded us that resilience, discipline, and courage can move mountains. Even today, the film continues to inspire, and that's the legacy we hoped to honour. I am thrilled about the re-release of the film," he said.

Farhan Akhtar, who received critical acclaim and numerous awards for his portrayal of Milkha Singh, also reflected on what the film meant to him. He said, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been one of the most transformative journeys of my life. Portraying Milkha Singh, a man whose story is etched in the soul of our nation, was both an honour and a responsibility. I'm grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen, where its emotion, scale, and spirit truly come alive. Can't wait for it."

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Biro, also shared her thoughts. She said, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a very special film to me and shooting the film was a deeply emotional experience. It's a powerful story of resilience, passion, and the indomitable human spirit, and at the same time, it plays like a beautiful musical, with songs that remain just as loved today. I still get so much love for O Rangrez, and I am grateful to Rakeysh sir for giving me this song. I'm thrilled to see it return to the big screen, where it truly belongs. Watching it again is not just nostalgic, it's a tribute to Milkha Singh Ji's extraordinary legacy and a celebration of the timeless magic of cinema."

Since its release, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has received widespread acclaim for its narrative depth, emotional resonance, and cinematic scale. The film influenced a new wave of sports biopics in Indian cinema and earned a place in the hearts of audiences across generations.

The upcoming re-release is expected to reignite that emotional connection, offering longtime fans and new viewers a chance to witness Milkha Singh's journey in theatres once again. Social media is already abuzz with fans sharing their favourite scenes, dialogues, and songs, as anticipation builds.