Grammy 2025: Beyonce Wins Album of the Year; Full List of Winners Revealed

Hyderabad: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 3, marked the year's biggest musical celebration. It was an unforgettable night with many singers winning their firsts. The show was hosted by Trevor Noah for the 5th consecutive year.

Beyonce stood out with her first win with the coveted Album of the Year Award for her album Cowboy Carter. Accepting the prestigious honour, Beyonce, visibly moved, expressed her gratitude to her team who contributed to the album. She said: "I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years."

In another historic achievement, Beyonce became the first Black woman in 50 years to win the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2025, for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II MOST WANTED from Cowboy Carter.

Apart from Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar too had an unforgettable night. He won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit single Not Like Us. Lamar also took home awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Other standout winners include Sabrina Carpenter, who won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Short and Sweet, and Chappell Roan, who was named Best New Artist. Charli XCX took home Best Dance/Electronic Album for BRAT and Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

Record of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: II MOST WANTED - Beyonce feat. Miley Cyrus

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album: Short and Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira

Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT - Charli XCX

Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones

Pre-Telecast Winners: