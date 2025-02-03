ETV Bharat / entertainment

Grammy 2025: Beyonce Wins Album of the Year; Full List of Winners Revealed

Beyonce won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys, while Kendrick Lamar dominated with multiple wins. Read on to know who won what.

Beyonce at 2025 Grammy Awards
Beyonce at 2025 Grammy Awards (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Hyderabad: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 3, marked the year's biggest musical celebration. It was an unforgettable night with many singers winning their firsts. The show was hosted by Trevor Noah for the 5th consecutive year.

Beyonce stood out with her first win with the coveted Album of the Year Award for her album Cowboy Carter. Accepting the prestigious honour, Beyonce, visibly moved, expressed her gratitude to her team who contributed to the album. She said: "I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years."

In another historic achievement, Beyonce became the first Black woman in 50 years to win the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2025, for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II MOST WANTED from Cowboy Carter.

Apart from Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar too had an unforgettable night. He won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit single Not Like Us. Lamar also took home awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Other standout winners include Sabrina Carpenter, who won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Short and Sweet, and Chappell Roan, who was named Best New Artist. Charli XCX took home Best Dance/Electronic Album for BRAT and Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards:

  • Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
  • Record of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Song of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
  • Best Country Duo/Group Performance: II MOST WANTED - Beyonce feat. Miley Cyrus
  • Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Short and Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT - Charli XCX
  • Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones

Pre-Telecast Winners:

  • Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Neverender - Justice & Tame Impala
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best R&B Song: Saturn - SZA
  • Best Rap Performance: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Read More

  1. Zakir Hussain's Exclusion From in Memoriam Segment at Grammys 2025 Draws Public Criticism
  2. Grammys 2025: Kanye West, Bianca Censori Escorted by Security for Uninvited Appearance?
  3. Meet Grammy Winner Chandrika Tandon: The Chennai-Bred Sister of Indra Nooyi

Hyderabad: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 3, marked the year's biggest musical celebration. It was an unforgettable night with many singers winning their firsts. The show was hosted by Trevor Noah for the 5th consecutive year.

Beyonce stood out with her first win with the coveted Album of the Year Award for her album Cowboy Carter. Accepting the prestigious honour, Beyonce, visibly moved, expressed her gratitude to her team who contributed to the album. She said: "I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years."

In another historic achievement, Beyonce became the first Black woman in 50 years to win the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2025, for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II MOST WANTED from Cowboy Carter.

Apart from Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar too had an unforgettable night. He won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit single Not Like Us. Lamar also took home awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Other standout winners include Sabrina Carpenter, who won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Short and Sweet, and Chappell Roan, who was named Best New Artist. Charli XCX took home Best Dance/Electronic Album for BRAT and Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards:

  • Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
  • Record of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Song of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
  • Best Country Duo/Group Performance: II MOST WANTED - Beyonce feat. Miley Cyrus
  • Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Short and Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT - Charli XCX
  • Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones

Pre-Telecast Winners:

  • Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Neverender - Justice & Tame Impala
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best R&B Song: Saturn - SZA
  • Best Rap Performance: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Read More

  1. Zakir Hussain's Exclusion From in Memoriam Segment at Grammys 2025 Draws Public Criticism
  2. Grammys 2025: Kanye West, Bianca Censori Escorted by Security for Uninvited Appearance?
  3. Meet Grammy Winner Chandrika Tandon: The Chennai-Bred Sister of Indra Nooyi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SINGER SONGWRITER BEYONCEGRAMMY AWARDS 2025BEYONCE GRAMMY AWARDSCOWBOY CARTERHOLLYWOOD NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.