Best Of Shilpa Shetty: Celebrate The Actor's 50th Birthday With Her Career-Defining Performances Streaming On OTT

Hyderabad: Shilpa Shetty turns 50 today. Over the past three decades in the film industry, she has proven herself to be more than just a glamorous star. She is an actress who has taken bold roles, broken stereotypes, and evolved with time. Born on 8 June 1975 in Mangaluru, Shilpa began her journey in Hindi cinema with a bang. She entered Bollywood at just 18 and never looked back.

From her debut to taking on socially relevant roles, she carved a space for herself with grace and grit. Here's a look at five of her most defining films, showing her growth as an actress and her impact on Indian cinema.

1. Baazigar (1993)

Shilpa’s debut film Baazigar was a suspense thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In this movie, Shilpa played Seema Chopra, a cheerful girl whose life takes a tragic turn. Though her character meets a shocking end, her performance left a lasting impression. It earned her Filmfare nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Female Debut. Not a typical heroine role, but a brave start that made the industry notice her. It is available on Amazon Prime Video for viewing.

2. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

In this action-comedy, Shilpa showed her versatility by playing dual roles: Mona, a cabaret dancer, and Basanti, her simple village lookalike. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, she brought both glamour and innocence. This was her first big hit and helped cement her place in Bollywood. It also started her successful on-screen pairing with Akshay Kumar. The film was a super-hit and Shilpa's double role was praised by critics and audiences alike. It can be watched on Amazon Prime.

3. Dhadkan (2000)

In the year 2000, Shilpa had come into her own as an actress. She played the role of Anjali, a woman caught in the battle of love versus duty, in Dhadkan. Opposite Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, she felt the emotional weight of playing a character who was involved in a love triangle, and gave a sincere performance. While the music was a success, Shilpa's emotional portrayal was a success in its own right. This film was a game-changer for her. She was nominated for several Best Actress awards, proving that she could act in a strong dramatic role. One can catch this film on ZEE5, Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream.

4. Phir Milenge (2004)

In her role in Phir Milenge, Shilpa played arguably, one of her most adventurous endeavors. Clearly inspired by Hollywood's Philadelphia, she played Tamanna. Tamanna is a woman who finds out she is HIV positive after a one-night stand. The film positioned the issue of AIDS and stigma at its core when AIDS was practically taboo in the Bollywood film industry. Shilpa received high critical acclaim for her performance and a Filmfare Best Actress nomination. Critics called it the best performance of her career, one which smelt of depth, emotion, and courage. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

5. Life in a... Metro (2007)

Shilpa was just one of an ensemble cast in this urban drama, but she stood out. She played a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage. Her character was layered, real, and very relatable. Critics praised her deeply emotional and nuanced performance. Rajeev Masand called it "a terrific performance," while Raja Sen said it was her best ever. The film was a surprise hit and gave her the image of a serious actress. Life in a... Metro is currently streaming on Netflix.

Shilpa Shetty at 50: A Star Who Chose to Transform

Shilpa Shetty has taken commercial entertainers to issue-based movies and everything in between. As an actress she has continued to inspire fans with not just her looks and fitness, but with her choice of films too. As fans celebrate her 50th birthday, they celebrate not just her age but rather her journey of a strong, bold and beautiful actress who grew with every role.