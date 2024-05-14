Best Decision for Each Other: GV Prakash and Saindhavi Confirm Divorce after 11 Years of Marriage

Hyderabad: After 11 years of marriage, singer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife, singer Saindhavi, have decided to call it quits over personal reasons. With an official announcement, GV Prakash has now confirmed their divorce on his Instagram account. The announcement was made by Prakash and Saindhavi slightly over a month before their eleventh wedding anniversary.

"After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage," GV stated in an official statement released on May 13. The statement adds that the couple's decision was mutual. "We recognise that we are growing apart, but we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support are extremely valuable during this tough time. Thank you," it read further.

He ended the statement with, "We kindly ask the media, friends, and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition." GV Prakash and Saindhavi were in love from their school days and got married in 2013. In 2016, they welcomed their first child Avni, a girl. Saindhavi is a Carnatic singer and musician, while Prakash is a singer and actor.

The duo worked together on numerous projects and generated several chart-topping tunes. For the unversed, GV Prakash is Oscar winner AR Rahman's nephew. His mother, AR Reihana, is the older sister of the veteran composer. Prakash is currently busy composing for a large number of films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, including Vikram's Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, Nithiin's Robin Hood, Suryia's untitled film, and others. He will also appear in Idimuzhakkam, 13, Kalvan, and Dear.