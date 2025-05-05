Besos Song: Jacqueline And Shikhar Set To 'Pop' And Spark 'Passion' On-Screen; Teaser Drops Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are all set to ignite the music scene with their upcoming song, Besos. This surprising and exciting collaboration has already generated a buzz among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of the song's teaser on May 6, 2025. The full track will officially drop on YouTube on May 8 at 11 AM IST via the Play DMF official channel.

Taking to Instagram, both Jacqueline and Shikhar shared a poster of Besos, with a lively, tropical vibe background that hints at a summer-themed musical spectacle. The caption accompanying the poster read, "A spark of pop, a swirl of passion! Are you ready for #Besos? Teaser Out Tomorrow only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel! Full Song Out on 8th May at 11 AM IST!"

The announcement has left fans speculating about the chemistry and dance moves the duo will bring to the screen. A fan commented, "EVEN THE POSTER LOOKS SO DANG GOOD I AM SOO EXCITED." Another wrote, "Omg another new banger loading can't wait for tomorrow."

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and international artist Karl Wine, the lyrics of Besos are penned by Rana Sotal, Freebot, and Karl Wine. The song is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Freebot, and Karl Wine, and is directed by Piyush-Shazia.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline Fernandez is also gearing up for the release of Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

Apart from Jacqueline, the film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 6, 2025.