Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actor Hema Named in over 1000 Page Chargesheet

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the ongoing drug case involving a rave party in Bengaluru, Tollywood actor Hema has been formally included in the chargesheet submitted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police. The 1086-page charge sheet, filed on Tuesday at the Bengaluru Rural Additional District Sessions Court, names 79 individuals, including Hema, for their involvement in drug consumption at the party held at GM Farm House near Hebbagodi in June.

The party, organised by Vijayawada-based businessman L Vasu, featured high-profile guests and was marked by its lavish arrangements costing Rs 10 lakh. It was reported that the event was advertised as a drug-inclusive celebration, attracting numerous invitees, including film industry figures. During the raid conducted by the CCB, blood samples from 86 attendees, including Hema, tested positive for narcotics.

The chargesheet reveals that Hema consumed MDMA, as confirmed by medical records and evidence collected at the scene. Despite Hema's previous claims of innocence and her subsequent media interviews, the evidence presented by the police paints a clear picture of her involvement.

Around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others, were present at the party, and MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used at the party. Of the 98 blood samples collected from people at the party after police busted it, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86. Police sources said more than 50 men and close to 30 women had tested positive for drug consumption.