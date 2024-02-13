Being famous after Titanic release was horrible, says Kate Winslet

Oscar winner Kate Winslet says she chose to do smaller projects after the global success of Titanic as life became "quite unpleasant" with fame. The 48-year-old star reflected on the media pressure and body image scrutiny she was subjected to after the release of James Cameron's 1997 romance-tragedy epic.

London: Kate Winslet discussed her experiences with fame following her performance in Titanic in a recent interview. She underlined the obstacles she encountered as a 22-year-old dealing with worldwide popularity. The Oscar winner says she chose to do smaller projects after the global success of Titanic as life became "quite unpleasant" with fame. The 48-year-old star reflected on the media pressure and body image scrutiny she was subjected to after the release of James Cameron's 1997 romance-tragedy epic.

Titanic offered Kate Winslet a lot, but not all of it was good. Winslet also admitted to being questioned about her employment choices after the Titanic. Winslet reiterated that while she was "grateful" for the film's popularity, particularly because she was "able to get a flat" in her early twenties."

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant. Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things' and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible'," Winslet told Porter magazine.

Despite the unpleasant aspects, "It's not a burden, any of it," she said. "(Titanic) continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh God, hide,' is if we are on a boat somewhere," the actor quipped. This is not the first time Winslet has talked about her popularity following Titanic, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2021, she recalled going "into self-protective mode right away" after the film because she felt "bullied" by the UK media.

Winslet and DiCaprio appeared as Rose and Jack in James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic. During the filming, the two created a bond that has lasted to this day. (With PTI inputs)

