'Beginning of a new era in India': Allu Arjun pens his emotions about Ram Mandir inauguration

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun took to social media to express his sentiments a day after the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, marked the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Allu Arjun shared a video on his Instagram Story featuring an image of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, accompanied by the Jai Shri Ram song from the film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

In his heartfelt message, the National Award-winning actor conveyed his emotions about the Ram Mandir inauguration, describing it as the "beginning of a new era in India." He expressed his wish for Ayodhya to become the largest pilgrimage site globally in the years to come. Allu Arjun's post resonated with the sentiments of many countrymen who witnessed the significant event. He concluded his message with the powerful words, "JAI SRIRAM JAI HIND."

"﻿What a day for INDIA. Feeling very emotional about the Ram Mandir Inauguration. I felt like it was a beginning of a new era in India with his arrival. I truly wish to see AYODHYA as the biggest pilgrim in the world in the years to come. JAI SRIRAM JAI HIND," reads Allu Arjun's Instagram Story.

Notably, Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi and cousin Ram Charan were among the 8000 invitees present at the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The event saw the participation of several prominent figures from the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Kangana Ranaut.

On the work font, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled for release on August 15. Additionally, Allu Arjun has a project in the pipeline with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, keeping fans eagerly anticipating his upcoming ventures.