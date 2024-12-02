Before Vikrant Massey, THESE 4 Actors Quit Acting in Their Prime

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey, one of Bollywood's most promising actors, shocked his fans and the entertainment industry when he announced an indefinite break from acting. The actor, known for his exceptional performances in 12th Fail, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and The Sabarmati Report, recently revealed his decision to step away from the limelight to focus on family life. At the age of 37, just when his career was on an upward trajectory, Vikrant's decision to take a break sent ripples through social media and left many questioning why such a talented actor would step back at the peak of his career.

However, Vikrant is not the only actor who has made the decision to leave showbiz after delivering massive hits. Over the years, several other actors have made similar choices, shocking their fans and leaving the entertainment world behind to pursue other passions or lead a quieter life. Here is a look back at some of the most high-profile actors who chose to quit acting early in their careers.

1. Thalapathy Vijay: The Tamil Superstar's Political Shift

One of the most significant retirements in recent cinema history has been that of Thalapathy Vijay. Widely regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actors, Vijay has enjoyed an illustrious career, starring in massive hits like Ghilli, Master, and Mersal. In February 2024, Vijay shocked his fans by announcing his decision to retire from acting.

The announcement was accompanied by news that Vijay would now focus entirely on politics, having launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. This dramatic shift has left his millions of fans divided, as they bid farewell to one of Tamil cinema's greatest stars while welcoming his entry into the political arena.

2. Zaira Wasim: Bollywood's Brightest Star Choses Faith over Stardom

Zaira Wasim's retirement at the age of just 18 stunned the entire nation. After her remarkable performances in films like Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017), and The Sky Is Pink (2019), Zaira was poised to become one of Bollywood's brightest stars. However, in 2019, she made a surprising announcement on social media stating that she was leaving acting to follow her faith and devote her life to her religion.

Zaira's decision sparked debates, with many fans and colleagues expressing their shock and confusion. Today, Zaira is focused on social work and charity initiatives, continuing to stay away from showbiz.

3. Vinod Khanna: From Superstar to Spiritual Seeker

In one of the most famous instances of a major star quitting films, actor Vinod Khanna turned his back on fame at the height of his success. Known for his roles in hits like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Amar Akbar Anthony, and The Burning Train, Khanna was one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. However, at the peak of his career, Khanna shocked the industry by leaving for the United States to join the spiritual community of Rajneesh, later known as Osho.

Khanna spent several years in the ashram, seeking peace and spiritual growth. His return to Bollywood in the late 1980s marked his comeback, but his break from the industry remains one of the most surprising retirements in Indian cinema.

4. Asin Thottumkal: Actor Who Left Films for Family Life

Asin Thottumkal had an incredibly successful career, with films like Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2, and Bol Bachchan defining her time in Bollywood. Her career in the film industry was flourishing, but she made the decision to leave showbiz in 2015, just before her marriage to businessman Rahul Sharma. Asin chose to focus on her family life, leaving her acting career behind to be a full-time homemaker.

Other Actors Who Disappeared from Showbiz

Imran Khan made a name for himself with films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. He was hailed as one of the most promising stars of his generation. However, in 2014, after Katti Batti, he decided to step away from acting. While rumours about his dissatisfaction with Bollywood and his personal struggles circulated, Khan kept a low profile, focusing on his personal life.

Actor Sana Khan, known for her roles in Bigg Boss and films like Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, left the film industry in 2020, citing a desire to lead a more meaningful life. Sana posted a heartfelt message on social media, announcing that she was quitting acting and leaving behind the world of glamour to pursue a religious path. Tanushree Dutta, known for her roles in Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Horn OK Pleassss, was a popular face in Bollywood in the early 2000s. However, after a brief but successful career, she vanished from the limelight and later became a vocal advocate for women's rights.

Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, was one of Bollywood's most popular actors in the late 1990s and early 2000s. After marrying actor Akshay Kumar in 2001, Twinkle quit acting and shifted her focus to writing and interior design. Today, she is a bestselling author and a prominent social media figure. Ayesha Takia, famed her roles in Taarzan: The Wonder Car and Wanted, left Bollywood after her marriage to businessman Farhan Azmi in 2009.

Read More