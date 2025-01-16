Before Saif Ali Khan, These 7 Actors Have Been Victims Of Assaults

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Khan was stabbed six times by an unidentified assailant at his Bandra house in the wee hours of Thursday. The attacker reportedly entered the actor's house during what is believed to be a burglary attempt.

The attack happened at about 2:30 am. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following the incident. He had surgery and the doctors have declared that he is in stable condition and out of danger. An official statement issued by Lilavati Hospital describes that two of the stab wounds are severe and one of them is close to his spinal cord.

Although shocking, this brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan is not the only one in Bollywood; several other celebrities have also usually faced shocking assaults, threats, and violent confrontations. Here are a few harrowing accounts:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has faced several security breaches over the years. In 2024, an unknown person sent the actor a threatening SMS asking for a hefty ransom of Rs 50 lakh in 2024. Police said the sender had a specific intent against SRK, but with quick security intervention by the authorities, the actor's safety was ensured.

2. Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been a repeated target of death threats, with the most recent incident occurring in 2024. Two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai, reportedly hired by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Authorities revealed that the gang had plotted to kill the actor, and six suspects were later arrested. Over the years, Salman has been under constant security surveillance due to ongoing threats.

3. Raveena Tandon

In 2024, actor Raveena Tandon got into a horrible row when her vehicle reportedly hit three pedestrians in Mumbai. Accusations of reckless driving led to a mob attack. As the mob surrounded her car, Raveena urged them to calm down. Despite her efforts, tensions ran high, and she had to defend herself against the angry mob.

4. Gauahar Khan

During a live event in 2014, actor and reality TV star Gauahar Khan faced a public assault when a man in the audience slapped her. He accused her of violating Islamic principles by wearing an "inappropriate" dress. The incident, which was caught on camera, has left Gauahar and the audience shocked. The security personnel tried to stop the man but he acted quickly and managed to slap her.

5. Akash Choudhary

Actor Akash Choudhary, popularly known for his roles in Bhagya Lakshmi and Splitsvilla, met with an unfortunate ordeal when a dissatisfied fan approached him. The fan was quite annoyed at not being able to get a successful selfie with the actor. After some time, this fan got angry when Akash refused to come forward for other pictures. Angrily, this fan threw a plastic bottle at him. Although a bit shaken, Akash did not continue with it, simply focusing on leaving.

6. Priyank Sharma

Reality star Priyank Sharma, known for Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss, was recently attacked in Ghaziabad. While with his mother for a hospital check-up, a stranger charged him without warning. Priyank managed to push the attacker away and was assisted by the hospital staff. During recounting the incident, he was grateful for the help but it really got him shaken.

7. Jeetu Verma

In 2017, actor Jeetu Verma, well-known for his portrayal of Jojo in the Bobby Deol starrer Soldier, was attacked while on the way to Jaipur from Mount Abu. Unknown assailants threw stones at his car and damaged it badly. Jeetu was taken to Udaipur Airport and later airlifted to Mumbai for treatment.