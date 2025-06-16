ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Kuberaa Hits Theatres, Explore The Top 5 IMDb Rated Films Of Sekhar Kammula

Hyderabad: The trailer of Kubera, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna, was released today and has taken the internet by storm. The crime drama, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, promises a gripping story blending ambition, power, and human emotions.

Kubera is set to hit theatres on June 20, releasing in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The trailer introduces Dhanush as a beggar mentored by Nagarjuna, who plays a powerful figure believing that money and power rule the country, not law. Rashmika plays Dhanush's emotionally grounded love interest, warning him about the grip of the wealthy elite. The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

With excitement building around Kubera, it's a great time to revisit Sekhar Kammula's top five highest-rated films on IMDb, films that defined his journey as one of Telugu cinema's most unique storytellers.

1. Anand (2004) - IMDb Rating: 8.0

Anand is widely regarded as Kammula's first major commercial success. The story revolves around a woman who loses her parents to a drunken driving accident. She grows into an independent, self-respecting woman. The film explores how love enters her life again in the form of a kind-hearted man.

Kammula wrote Anand based on a screenplay that was part of his thesis at Howard University. The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. It was screened at the International Film Festival of India and later remade in Tamil as Ninaithale.

2. Leader (2010) - IMDb Rating: 8.0

Leader is a bold political drama that marked the debut of actor Rana Daggubati. He plays Arjun Prasad, a man who becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh following his father's death. The film dives into corruption in politics and the challenge of staying honest in a broken system.

Released in 2010, Leader was both a critical and commercial success. It collected over Rs 10 crore at the box office and gained a loyal following over the years. The movie was later remade in Hindi as Youngistaan.