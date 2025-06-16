Before Kuberaa Hits Theatres, Explore The Top 5 IMDb Rated Films Of Sekhar Kammula

Hyderabad: The trailer of Kubera, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna, was released today and has taken the internet by storm. The crime drama, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, promises a gripping story blending ambition, power, and human emotions.
Kubera is set to hit theatres on June 20, releasing in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The trailer introduces Dhanush as a beggar mentored by Nagarjuna, who plays a powerful figure believing that money and power rule the country, not law. Rashmika plays Dhanush's emotionally grounded love interest, warning him about the grip of the wealthy elite. The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.
With excitement building around Kubera, it's a great time to revisit Sekhar Kammula's top five highest-rated films on IMDb, films that defined his journey as one of Telugu cinema's most unique storytellers.
1. Anand (2004) - IMDb Rating: 8.0
Anand is widely regarded as Kammula's first major commercial success. The story revolves around a woman who loses her parents to a drunken driving accident. She grows into an independent, self-respecting woman. The film explores how love enters her life again in the form of a kind-hearted man.
Kammula wrote Anand based on a screenplay that was part of his thesis at Howard University. The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. It was screened at the International Film Festival of India and later remade in Tamil as Ninaithale.
2. Leader (2010) - IMDb Rating: 8.0
Leader is a bold political drama that marked the debut of actor Rana Daggubati. He plays Arjun Prasad, a man who becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh following his father's death. The film dives into corruption in politics and the challenge of staying honest in a broken system.
Released in 2010, Leader was both a critical and commercial success. It collected over Rs 10 crore at the box office and gained a loyal following over the years. The movie was later remade in Hindi as Youngistaan.
3. Godavari (2006) - IMDb Rating: 7.9
Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Godavari river, Godavari is a romantic drama that captures the emotional journey of two very different individuals. Starring Sumanth and Kamalinee Mukherjee, the film explores love, identity, and personal transformation.
Godavari was praised for its scenic visuals, strong performances, and unique storytelling. Though it was an above-average grosser in India, it did especially well overseas. Over time, it gained a cult status and is now seen as a modern-day Telugu classic.
4. Happy Days (2007) - IMDb Rating: 7.9
One of the most beloved campus films in Telugu cinema, Happy Days tells the story of eight engineering students navigating their college years. Each character brings a unique personality, and together, they experience friendship, love, hardship, and self-growth.
The film struck a deep chord with the youth and became a huge box office hit. It was later remade in Tamil and Kannada. Happy Days helped redefine youth-centric Telugu films and remains a nostalgic favourite even today.
5. Fidaa (2017) - IMDb Rating: 7.4
Fidaa marked the Telugu debut of actress Sai Pallavi, who starred opposite Varun Tej. The film tells the story of a spirited village girl and an NRI who fall in love but face cultural clashes and emotional struggles.
With heartwarming performances and catchy music, Fidaa became a commercial blockbuster, grossing over Rs 91 crore on a modest Rs 13 crore budget. Kammula blended rural charm with modern romance, creating one of the most memorable love stories of recent years.
A Look Back
Sekhar Kammula, born in 1972 in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, is a National Film Award-winning director known for his simple yet powerful narratives. Over the years, he has won multiple Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards South. Educated at Rutgers University and Howard University, he brings a global touch to regional storytelling.
With Kubera, Kammula is exploring a darker, more intense theme. The trailer's visuals, dialogue, and emotional depth have already raised expectations. Will this crime drama join the ranks of his best works? We'll find out on June 20.
