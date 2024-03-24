Beach or on Set: Ananya Panday Reveals Places She Is the Happiest on with String of Pictures

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 24, 2024, 7:11 AM IST

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is regarded as one of the most promising young talents. Since her first appearance in Student of the Year 2, she has demonstrated her skill and versatility in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor is appreciated not just for her acting abilities but also for her lively and cheerful personality, which has earned her a passionate fan base that showers her with love.

Ananya Panday treats her Instagram followers with throwback photos from beaches and film sets. The actor looks strikingly beautiful and happy in the pictures as she reveals the two places that keep her the happiest.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is regarded as one of the most promising young talents. Since her first appearance in Student of the Year 2, she has demonstrated her skill and versatility in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor is appreciated not just for her acting abilities but also for her lively and cheerful personality, which has earned her a passionate fan base that showers her with love.

When the actress recently published a series of photos capturing her happy moments, her fans flooded her comments section with love and admiration. Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a bunch of pictures of the two things that make her the happiest. Sharing the pictures, she wrote: "I'm basically the happiest on a beach or on set .. there's no in between."

The series of photos from various settings, including picturesque beaches and bustling movie sets got her fans going gaga over it. The actor's smile in the pictures earned a special mention as her fans thronged to the comment section to shower praises.

On the professional front, Ananya was recently seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The film, directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh and backed by the creative brilliance of Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, as well as Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, presents a novel take on friendship dynamics set in Mumbai.

Apart from this, Panday's admirers are excited about her presence in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film, which promises more cinematic magic from the actor. She will also appear in Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae.

Read More

  1. In Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday Is 'Downsized from Heiress to Hustler': First Look Revealed
  2. Ananya-Aditya's Romance Gets Thumbs-up from Ranbir in Pic from Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash
  3. My Heart May Just Explode: Ananya Panday Elated as Cousin Alanna Announces Pregnancy

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.