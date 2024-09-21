ETV Bharat / entertainment

Be Happy First Look: Abhishek Bachchan as Dotting Single Father Is 'All Set to Waltz Right into Your Hearts'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Abhishek Bachchan stars as a devoted father in Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film, reuniting him with Inayat Verma from Ludo. Release date to be announced soon.

Abhishek Bachchan stars as a devoted father in Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film, reuniting him with Inayat Verma from Ludo. Release date to be announced soon.
Be Happy First Look (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan is set to showcase his versatility in his upcoming film Be Happy, where he plays a dotting single father. This comes just before he takes on a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie King. Ahead of Daughter's Day 2024, the makers of Be Happy have revealed the film's first look, creating excitement among Jr Bachchan's fans.

Streaming platform Prime Video unveiled the first look of Be Happy on Saturday. This film marks a reunion between Abhishek and his young co-star Inayat Verma, who previously shared the screen in Ludo. The newly released poster exudes joy, perfectly encapsulating the film's uplifting spirit.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, known for his work on popular dance films like the ABCD series and Street Dancer 3D, Be Happy also features an impressive cast including Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi. The poster showcases Abhishek and Inayat in a dynamic contemporary dance pose, hinting at the film's dance-centric theme.

In the latest poster, the father-daughter duo appears to be soaring with wings, set against a whimsical circus backdrop. A social media post by the makers beautifully describes the film's essence: "Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter's dreams and find true happiness."

While the release date is yet to be announced, the film's official plotline reveals that Abhishek plays Shiv Rastogi, a father who is committed to realising his daughter's aspirations. The narrative delves into the special bond shared between a devoted single father and his intelligent, witty daughter, who dreams of shining on a major dance reality platform.

The film is produced by D'Souza's wife, Lizelle Remo D'Souza. The streaming giant is yet to lock release date for the film.

Read More

  1. How do you deal with bad critiques? Abhishek Bachchan has refreshing answer
  2. WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan opens up on fickle nature of showbiz, says 'Every Friday decides our future'
  3. When Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt script of Abhishek Bachchan's debut film

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan is set to showcase his versatility in his upcoming film Be Happy, where he plays a dotting single father. This comes just before he takes on a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie King. Ahead of Daughter's Day 2024, the makers of Be Happy have revealed the film's first look, creating excitement among Jr Bachchan's fans.

Streaming platform Prime Video unveiled the first look of Be Happy on Saturday. This film marks a reunion between Abhishek and his young co-star Inayat Verma, who previously shared the screen in Ludo. The newly released poster exudes joy, perfectly encapsulating the film's uplifting spirit.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, known for his work on popular dance films like the ABCD series and Street Dancer 3D, Be Happy also features an impressive cast including Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi. The poster showcases Abhishek and Inayat in a dynamic contemporary dance pose, hinting at the film's dance-centric theme.

In the latest poster, the father-daughter duo appears to be soaring with wings, set against a whimsical circus backdrop. A social media post by the makers beautifully describes the film's essence: "Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter's dreams and find true happiness."

While the release date is yet to be announced, the film's official plotline reveals that Abhishek plays Shiv Rastogi, a father who is committed to realising his daughter's aspirations. The narrative delves into the special bond shared between a devoted single father and his intelligent, witty daughter, who dreams of shining on a major dance reality platform.

The film is produced by D'Souza's wife, Lizelle Remo D'Souza. The streaming giant is yet to lock release date for the film.

Read More

  1. How do you deal with bad critiques? Abhishek Bachchan has refreshing answer
  2. WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan opens up on fickle nature of showbiz, says 'Every Friday decides our future'
  3. When Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt script of Abhishek Bachchan's debut film
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ABHISHEK BE HAPPY FIRST LOOKABHISHEK BACHCHAN UPCOMING FILMSBE HAPPY MOVIEBE HAPPY FIRST LOOK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.