Bazooka X Reaction: Mammootty's Title Card Sets Screens On Fire, But Story Leaves Netizens Divided

Hyderabad: Malayalam film legend Mammootty is back with Bazooka, a slick action thriller that was released in cinemas on April 10. The film is directed by debutant Deeno Dennis and produced by Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams, and is a high-concept action film. Apart from Mollywood superstar Mammootty, the film stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, and follows a high-stakes mission between a businessman and cop to capture a serial killer in their city jurisdiction using a series of "games" as traps.

Mammootty plays Antony John, an ethical hacker and a businessman. He drives the story in this multi-layer thriller, and Gautham Menon plays the role of ACP Benjamin Joshua (IPS), at the head of the law enforcement chase in Kochi city. The First Day First Show (FDFS) reactions have poured in on X (formerly known as Twitter), and the consensus leans towards an engaging first half loaded with swag, style, and mass appeal, although a few viewers noted narrative hiccups.

Taking to X, a fan wrote: "#Bazooka delivers a BANGER interval block! 🔥Saeed Abbas BGM is the soul, action choreography on point! Story picks up, director's graph going up �📈All eyes on the second half now!"

Sharing a screengrab from the film featuring actor Arattannan, a movie buff quipped: "This Cameo is enough for the box office rampage! 🥵💥"Another one wrote: "#Bazooka First Half 📈🤘🏻The Game ❤️‍🔥Editing + Bgm +@mammukka 🔥🤘🏻An experimental approach in a commercial way"

A major highlight noted across multiple posts was Mammootty's title card, which fans say "set the theatre on fire." Praising the film, one wrote: "#Bazooka first half hold's an engaging screen play with superb making Peak title card for #Mammootty 🥵🔥" Another review read: "#Bazooka 1st Half Done 🥹🎯Super Hit Loading for sure Fight okke 😌💥 Title Card ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #Mammootty"

His screen presence, described as stylish and powerful, remains a dominant factor in the film's appeal. Deeno Dennis, despite being a first-time director, seems to have made a strong impression in terms of technical execution. Many praised the slick editing, experimental camera work, and Saeed Abbas's background score, which several fans called "the soul" of the film.

While the film has been praised for its massy elements and technical finesse, not everyone was fully sold on the storytelling front.

"#Bazooka - An Average First Half, Director Couldn't Connect The Core Theme of Game in a Proper & Engaging Way Is The Major Drawback, also The Loud Bgm Makes Irritation. Ikka's Title Card & Stylish Looks are Good, Hopes Second Half Can Lift The Film 🙌🏻," read a review. However, despite such concerns, most posts remain optimistic about the second half.

In Kerala, Bazooka launched to packed shows across cities such as Kochi, Calicut, and Trivandrum. Bazooka mixes psychological mind games with commercial storytelling. The film includes a supporting cast of Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, and Divya Pillai (as Annie Benjamin), and others.