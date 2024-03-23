Baywatch Star and Cancer Fighter Nicole Eggert Lends Support to Kate Middleton's Cancer Journey

Hyderabad: Actor Nicole Eggert, a cancer patient herself, expressed empathy towards Kate Middleton's current struggles within the British royal family. She emphasised the challenges and complexities of coping with such a situation. During an interaction with a newswire, Nicole reflected on Kate's recent revelation of her cancer diagnosis and the initiation of preventative chemotherapy. Nicole, who is battling breast cancer, found common ground with Kate's journey.

She highlighted the immense pressure faced by public figures like Kate, urging the public to extend understanding and kindness towards her during this difficult period. Nicole stressed the importance of respecting Kate's privacy, acknowledging the inevitable changes she will undergo and the need for discretion in sharing personal details.

Additionally, Nicole addressed the delicate balance of parenting three young children while navigating these uncertain waters alongside her husband, William. Dr Lawrence Piro, an oncologist based in Los Angeles, analysed the potential effects of ongoing chemotherapy treatment on Kate's health, cautioning about the side effects and the negative impact of stress. He explained the significance of preventative chemotherapy in eliminating cancerous cells and reducing the likelihood of cancer recurrence.

"The kinds of drugs that are used could be chemotherapy or immunotherapy or a combination of the two. Those drugs can cause erosions in the mouth, ulcers, they can cause diarrhoea, infections, rashes and hair loss with certain drugs, and there are some on and off, more and more side effects potentially depending on which particular type of therapy it is," he said.

