Bastar Trailer Reactions: Netizens Give Thumbs up to Adah Sharma's Film, Hail Cinematography

Hyderabad: The trailer of Bastar: The Naxal Story, a forthcoming film featuring Adah Sharma, was unveiled on Tuesday. Adah Sharma's impactful portrayal in the trailer left a lasting impression on the audience, heightening their anticipation to witness the movie on the big screen. The audience expressed their excitement and reactions after being treated to glimpses of the enthralling scenes and essence of this highly anticipated film.

Taking to X, one user, applauded the trailer with a "Bravo." A few sections of people drew comparisons between the trailers of Bastar: The Naxal Story and Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, with one user stating, "#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar trailer is much much much better than #Bastar ka trailer." Another wrote, "Okay, I saw both trailers, I loved Bastar the naxal story....savarkar is period movie and more of a jingoistic average."

A user on YouTube commented, "What a movie lineup we are witnessing... Going for it for sure." Another comment read, "Proud to watch these types of True Indian movie !!It will be a blockbuster movie like Kerala story !! Jai Hind !!" Yet another user remarked on the exceptional cinematography, production values, and Adah Sharma's performance in the film.

The trailer promises a gripping narrative centred around the brutal killing of CRPF soldiers by the Naxalites, shedding light on how the Naxalite network expands into urban regions through its operatives. This project marks the collaboration of director Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, following their previous successful venture The Kerala Story.

Furthermore, the trailer showcases the Maoists inflicting atrocities on the local populace in the sensitive region, brutally punishing those who resist their authority. Produced by Sunshine Pictures, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 15.