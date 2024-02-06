Loading...

Bastar Teaser: Adah Sharma Turns Warrior Against Naxals in Sudipto Sen's Film

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 19 hours ago

Bastar Teaser, Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen are back with a film on menace of Naxalism in country. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled teaser of Bastar- The Naxal Story, wherein Adah declares war against Naxals as she essays IPS officer Neerja Madhvan.

Hyderabad: Teaser of upcoming film Bastar- The Naxal Story unveiled on Tuesday. In the teaser, Adah Sharma is seen portraying IPS officer Neerja Madhvan. A minute long promotional video features a powerful monologue by Sharma's character, hinting at the intense narrative and revelations to come in the film.

The film helmed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Shah, is scheduled to release on March 15. Adah Sharma's character, IPS Neerja Madhavan, is seen in a military-inspired look, passionately expressing her resolve to confront Naxals while highlighting the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

In the teaser, Sharma's character talks about the serious problem of Naxal violence and how many lives it has taken. She also brings up how Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) celebrated when 76 soldiers were killed in Bastar in 2016. She goes on to criticises the support Naxals get from city-dwelling leftists and pseudo-intellectuals.

Sharma's character identifies herself as a warrior against Naxals, setting the tone for the film's central conflict. Alongside Adah, the movie features a talented cast including Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, and Shilpa Shukla.

The film's makers, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah, previously collaborated on The Kerala Story, which explored the recruitment of young women by extremist groups like the Islamic State. The success of their previous work indicates anticipation for their latest project.

Bastar aside, Adah Sharma is set to appear in the web series Sunflower Season 2 opposite Sunil Grover.

