Hyderabad: New York-born bassist Sal Maida, celebrated for his work with influential bands including Roxy Music, Sparks, and Milk 'N' Cookies, passed away on February 1 at the age of 76. According to a newswire, Maida's wife, Lisa Burns-Maida, confirmed that his death was due to complications from a fall in December.

Salvatore Maida was born on July 29, 1948, in Manhattan. Growing up, he was surrounded by music. The singer's passion for music began when he heard the sounds coming from a jukebox below his window. "It included the songs from Frank Sinatra to the Stones, Motown, Ray Charles, The Beatles and Dinah Washington," wrote Sal Maida once as quoted by the newswire.

Maida earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Fordham University before moving to London, where he worked at a record store. There, he met Roxy Music drummer Paul Thompson, which led to his involvement in the band's 1973 Stranded tour. In 1974, Maida joined the influential power-pop group Milk 'N' Cookies, whose legacy continued long after their brief existence. The band was reissued in the mid-2000s and played occasional shows through the 2010s.

In 1976, Maida collaborated with Sparks on their Big Beat album. Over the years, he also went on to perform with Ronnie Spector, The Runaways, Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven, Mary Weiss of the Shangri-Las, and Annie Golden of The Shirts.

Besides his musical life, Maida hosted the radio show Spin Cycle and wrote a 2017 memoir, Four Strings, Phony Proof, and 300 45s, which covered his massive collection. He recently updated this book with Bottoms Up, a section highlighting his favourite bassists from the 1960s and 1970s.

Sal Maida's contribution to art rock, pop, and punk music will be greatly missed by all the musicians and fans. He was a wonderful person with great energy and a love for music.